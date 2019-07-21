Lala Kent Enjoys Date Night With Fiancé Randall Emmett Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Rumors

Lala Kent sparked rumors on Instagram.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett stepped out on July 18 for a date night in West Hollywood, California.

Amid rumors regarding the couple’s potential Vanderpump Rules spinoff, a series of photos of the two of the couple out and about in Los Angeles were shared by OK! Magazine.

In the images, the two appeared to be enjoying a romantic dinner. Kent was wearing makeup minimal and had her hair tied up in a loose bun with a colorful hair piece wrapped around her head. Kent looked fairly casual while wearing a t-shirt dress and tennis shoes. Emmett dressed down as well.

Kent and Emmett began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement last September. Then, earlier this year, Kent took to Instagram to confirm she and Emmett will be tying the knot on April 18, 2020. A short time later, rumors began swirling with regard to a potential wedding spinoff. After the couple was spotted at the Evolution Media offices on July 13, those rumors were further fueled.

“The couple that makes moves together stays together @randallemmettfilms,” Emmett wrote in the caption of a photo shared on her Instagram page of the pair in front of the company’s offices.

As soon as Kent’s photo was shared, her online audience began begging her and Emmett to appear in their own series.

“Yes! Please tell me there will be a wedding spin off!!!” one person wrote in the comments section of her post.

“Can’t wait to see the days leading up to your fairy tale wedding air on TV,” added another.

While Emmett has been quite clear about the fact that he has no intentions to appear on Vanderpump Rules, he hasn’t been against appearing on other shows. In fact, months ago, he and Kent were featured on Bravo’s Flipping Out in an episode that followed them as they renovated their Los Angeles home with the help of Jeff Lewis.

Loading...

Although Kent and Emmett haven’t announced too much about their 2020 wedding, Kent did say at the end of last year that she prefers to keep her relationship off of Vanderpump Rules, at least for the most part.

“My relationship is usually in the background when it comes to the show,” she explained to Hollywood Life.

“You don’t see much of it. We talk about it a little bit, but I keep him out of that world.”

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.