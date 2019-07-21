‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Hunter Price Is A ‘Good Influence,’ Claims Craig Conover

Kathryn Dennis went public with Hunter Price in January.

Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend, musician Hunter Price, hasn’t yet been featured on Southern Charm but according to a new report, he’s a hit with at least a couple of her co-stars.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on July 18, Craig Conover opened up about his thoughts on Dennis’ new man, who she began dating in January of this year after a short-lived fling with a politician during production on Southern Charm Season 6.

“I love Hunter. He’s a great dude. Yeah, we’re big fans,” Conover told the magazine on Wednesday of himself and Kroll. “He’s like a sweetheart guy. He’s very nice and she’s really happy around him. And he’s sober, so it’s a good influence.”

Dennis met Price at the end of last year and went public with their relationship on Instagram weeks later. Since then, she has shared very few images of the two of them together. That said, he is sometimes seen on her Instagram Stories and was recently spotted alongside her backstage at a Luke Combs concert.

As fans of Southern Charm well know, Dennis has been open with her substance abuse struggles over the past few years and last week, during the series’ latest episode, she was seen getting upset with her co-stars, including Conover and Kroll, after they decided to pay a visit to a marijuana dispensary during their cast trip to Colorado.

“Weed is not an addictive drug. If you’re sober, does that mean, like, you can’t be around alcohol?” Kroll wondered during his interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday.

According to Dennis, she was well-aware of the reason for the cast’s trip, so their visit to the dispensary shouldn’t have came as any surprise. In addition, she should’t have made it seem as if they were doing something wrong when she failed to voice her concern to them.

As for Conover, he said that he and the rest of the cast could have done different things if Dennis had spoken up about her concerns to them. For instance, he would have loved to have gone to dinner or done something else for Dennis to make her feel more comfortable and included.

In other Dannis news, she and her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, who was fired from Southern Charm in 2018 due to the numerous allegations of sexual assault made against him, remain locked in a bitter custody battle over their two children, five-year-old Kensington and three-year-old Saint Julien.

To see more of Dennis, Conover, Kroll, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.