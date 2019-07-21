Olivia Culpo & Jasmine Sanders Get Drenched At The Beach In Neon Bikinis

Olivia Culpo shared a series of three video clips with her fans earlier today on Instagram, and it was all about Instagram versus reality. Because while the final photo that’s shared by models on their social media feed show them looking just about flawless, the truth is that there’s hard work that goes into crafting the images.

The first video, which is clearly the “Instagram” side of things, showed the two models sauntering casually from the ocean and towards the camera. Olivia was spotted to the right in a neon yellow bikini, as she eventually raked her hands in her hair. Meanwhile, Jasmine walked towards the camera while swinging her hips in a neon orange bikini. Sanders was spotted biting down playfully on her left thumb as she exited the frame.

However, the second and third videos revealed the “reality” of what can happen behind the scenes. One clip showed Jasmine on the ground, as Olivia crouched down to help her up. However, at the same time, a huge wave rolled in, and threw the girls up towards the beach. They could be spotted laughing.

The third video showed them looking a bit weary as they recovered from the huge wave. Jasmine sat on the sand as she eventually pulled herself up to her feet, while Olivia could be seen laughing as she made her way up.

Thanks to the combination of both models being in the videos, fans have been quick to hit the like button. Even though the clips have only been published for half an hour, there are already over 33,170 likes. Many of Culpo’s followers left messages for her and Jasmine in the comments section. In fact, even Sanders stopped by with a quick message.

“I can’t stop laughing!! Thanks for saving my life!!” she joked. The two appear to be good friends, and other models also stopped by with their comments too. This included Kate Wasley.

“Gold you guys still made it look good,” she said. Meanwhile, others found the video to have a “Baywatch” vibe.

Loading...

“Cue slow motion running on the beach,” suggested a follower. On the other hand, there were Mexican fans that wanted to send their good wishes according to the geo-tag on the post.

“Welcome to my country!” said an Instagram user, while another noted, “Where I was born Jalisco.”

There were also plenty of people who found the videos to be hilarious.

“Hahah this is was funny,” noted another fan.