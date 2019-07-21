Meredith Mickelson Goes Nude To Excite Her 1.8 Million Instagram Fans

American model Meredith Mickelson, who is well-known for her sexy Instagram pictures, recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new nude picture — one that sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, Meredith could be seen sitting with her eyes closed, wearing nothing at all. The model let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a very sexy look. She accessorized with stylish gold and pearl earrings to exude glamour and style.

The picture was captured for This Bitch Magazine, which also posted one of Meredith’s pictures on their Instagram page. As of the writing of this article, the pic garnered more than 22,000 likes and almost 150 comments, wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness and style.

Commenting on her amazing body, one fan said that Meredith has the most incredible figure, while another fan said that Meredith is absolutely beautiful and that he’s in love with her. Others followers, per usual, used countless heart-eyed, fire, and kiss emoji to appreciate Meredith’s sultry photograph instead of writing long sentences.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by her fellow models, including Sadie Newman, Chase Carter, Maya Stepper, Carmella Rose, Lorena Rae, and Isabelle Mathers.

Prior to posting the said pic, Meredith treated her legions of followers to an artful up-close image from the same photo shoot where she looked nothing short of stunning. She wore a full face of makeup comprised of shimmery purple eyeshadow, a tinge of pink blusher, and pink lipstick that accentuated her lips. The model accessorized with gold earrings.

Although the second picture didn’t expose any skin, it amassed more than 15,000 likes and almost a hundred comments which shows that the model does not necessarily have to show off her body to gain her fans’ attention. In the caption, she thanked the magazine’s team for the artistic photo shoot and said that it was one of the most amazing days of her career.

Per usual, fans showered the hot model with various complimentary words and phrases, including “simply wow”, “I love you so, so much”, “you’re perfect”, and “amazing picture”.

In an exclusive interview with Good American, Meredith talked about her ultimate career highlight and said the following.