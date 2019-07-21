Fox News Host Confronts Stephen Miller, Says President Trump Is ‘Stoking Racial Divisions’

During the latest edition of Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace and White House Adviser Stephen Miller got into a heated exchange about President Donald Trump’s recent comments, Mediaite reports.

Wallace pointed out that Trump’s constant attacks on progressive Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley had been condemned as racist, asking Miller what he thinks about the situation.

Miller defended the president, suggesting that his opponents are purposefully conflating race and policy, making an effort to paint any criticism as inherently racist. All Trump wants to do, according to Miller, is protect the United States.

Wallace strongly pushed back against his guest’s claims, saying that Trump is “not protecting the American people,” but actually “playing the race card.”

Miller continued defending Trump, even after Wallace pointed out to him that the president had promoted a racist conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birth certificate being fake.

The host also reminded his guest about a chant at the president’s most recent campaign rally. On Wednesday, as Trump was slamming Representative Omar during a fiery speech, the crowd chanted “send her back,” insulting the Somali refugee.

The White House adviser alleged that Trump had interrupted the chant, but Wallace pointed out that the commander-in-chief had actually let it go on.

“He let it go one for 13 seconds and it was only when the chant diminished that he started talking again,” Wallace said.

“He said nothing there or in his tweet after the rally that indicated any concern about the chant,” he added.

Miller argued that Trump supporters are simply “tired of being looked down upon,” pivoting to bashing the four congresswomen. The president’s adviser slammed Ocasio-Cortez for calling the detention centers at the border “concentration camps,” describing her statements as a “historical smear.”

Wallace responded by pointing out that Trump keeps accusing the congresswomen of hating the United States because of their criticism for the country, despite the fact that he has made similar remarks prior to becoming president.

“Why is what those congresswomen have said any worse?” Wallace asked Miller, who answered by arguing that the congresswomen want to “turn America into Venezuela.”

The two men went back and forth, with Miller defending Trump’s rhetoric as part of his “America First” platform. Wallace responded by saying that “there’s no question that [Trump] is stoking racial divisions” with his remarks, continuing to grill the White House adviser.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s remarks about the four congresswomen have been widely condemned, even by world leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel.