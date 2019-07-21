‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Nate Break Abby’s Heart?

It is no secret that Abby Newman is unlucky in love, and new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nate and Elena bond, which could be bad news for Abby.

After her embarrassing broken engagement with Arturo (Jason Canela), Abby (Melissa Ordway) swore to stay single for a while. She has a successful new restaurant in Society, and her life is full. However, Nate (Sean Dominic) is slowly flirting his way into Abby’s life and heart. Victor (Eric Braeden) even made it clear at last week’s Newman family dinner that he approves of Abby’s choice in Nate, which seems like it could mean certain death for this relationship. Abby wants Victor’s love, but it seems like she rarely has his approval for her romantic partners.

It looks like before July is over, Nate and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) bond, according to SheKnows Soaps. Depending on how far things go, Abby’s new relationship with Nate could be at risk before it’s even really had a chance to start.

Recently, CBS Soaps In Depth asked fans if they like the pairing, and for 36 percent of fans the heiress and the doctor are a match made in heaven, but the other 64 percent of those who answered think that Abby needs to keep looking.

Several fans think Abby needs to take some time to regroup and find herself again after everything that happened with Arturo.

“Can’t anybody be alone for a while? Build friendships… concentrate on other things! Abby has had lousy relationships. Please give us all a break from watching Abby get yet another broken heart!” one fan wrote.

However, others think that Abby should continue trying to find love if that’s what she wants in life.

Loading...

“Nate is perfect for Abby! He has not been with any of the other women on the show, and he is unlike all of her other flames. He seems to come with no hangups or baggage, so I think the writers should make this relationship last,” another viewer replied.

Abby truly believed that she and Arturo were meant to be. Sure, he’d had an affair with her stepmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and her dad did not like him, but Abby went all out with a splashy magazine cover announcing their engagement earlier this year. However, when he found out he was going to be a dad, Arturo chose Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), and split. Given Abby’s past with her ex-husband, Stitch’s son, Max, she probably did not hate not having to try to be a stepmother again.

Now, though, despite her past failures, Abby feels something with Nate, and she seems to genuinely like him. That could change, though, if he gets too close with Elena.