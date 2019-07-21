Did Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Cheat? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Is Reportedly ‘Learning More’ About Andrew After Arrest

What is she reportedly learning?

Amber Portwood’s arrest has reportedly been eye-opening for the longtime reality star.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on July 18, the Teen Mom OG star is said to be “learning more” about her boyfriend of two years, Andrew Glennon, after being taken into custody earlier this month following what has been reported as a domestic attack.

“They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from. She’s learning more things about Andrew with time,” a source told the magazine.

Following Portwood and Glennon’s reportedly heated encounter on July 5, Portwood has been “really supportive” of Glennon. However, as the insider revealed, she’s also “very sensitive” when it comes to how she’s been portrayed as a result of her relationships. After all, in the past, men have been known to take advantage of her.

As fans may have seen days ago, Portwood sparked controversy on Instagram when she suddenly shared a post which seemingly called out Glennon for cheating. In the post, a message said that cheating “is a choice, not a mistake.”

While Portwood later deleted the cryptic post, the Us Weekly magazine insider suggested that some of Portwood’s friends have been suspicious of Glennon for some time and don’t fully trust his intentions.

Following a Fourth of July feud, Portwood was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly threatened Glennon with a machete as he held their 14-month-old son, James, but according to Us Weekly, the reports against Portwood “have been misconstrued.”

The report also said that Portwood didn’t get upset with Glennon out of nowhere. Instead, the couple was reportedly experiencing several issues leading up to her arrest.

“For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him,” a source explained.

Days after Portwood was arrested for her alleged attack on Glennon, he went to court seeking full custody of their son and also requested child support from the reality star. In addition, Glennon reportedly requested Portwood be given no unsupervised visits with James “as a protective measure.”

As for where Portwood and Glennon’s relationship stands, the magazine’s source said that they still care about one another and will likely get back together at some point.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.