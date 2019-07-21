‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Stuns Straight Out The Shower & Soaking Wet

Kailyn Lowry is known for going low-key. The Teen Mom 2 star is mostly filmed in dressed-down wardrobes of shorts and t-shirts over on the MTV show – it’s a similar deal on the 27-year-old’s social media. While Kailyn will glam up for the odd photoshoot, this beauty mostly comes as a fresh-faced affair.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram stories for an update. The footage showed Kailyn shot close-up in her bathroom – soaking-wet hair seemed indicative that Kailyn had just taken a shower. The mother of three’s words confirmed it.

“I just got out of the shower,” Kailyn said.

Kailyn also outlined how exhausted she was following a long flight home from her Hawaii vacation. Kailyn detailed how long her kids had slept for before suggesting that she was running late. Fans may have seen a rushed mother prepping for a busy day ahead, but they were equally getting a natural beauty sending out her glowing complexion in the most natural way possible. Kailyn didn’t have a scrap of makeup on, but she was looking stunning.

Compared to other reality stars, the Teen Mom cast does seem to fly the flag for the low-frills look. Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout may come with light layers of cosmetics, but this Tennessee-based mother tends to embrace her country girl vibe. Over on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska and her flame-colored hair will come accompanied by some makeup, but this star has toned down her look over the years.

Likewise a fan of keeping things simple is Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell – former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is, however, a different story. Nonetheless, the cast overall proves a stark contrast compared to other reality celebrities. Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ faces mostly come with a full face of makeup, glam nails, and hair extensions. Similar is seen with The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s stars – well, that and most of The Real Housewives franchise.

Loading...

Kailyn has been making headlines of late for her vacation with co-star Leah Messer. Both mothers flew to Hawaii with their kids for some fun in the sun. Kailyn’s three boys Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux joined Leah’s daughters Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah. Fans were treated to sweet snaps of the six children enjoying their exotic break alongside some photos showing the moms bonding with their kids. Leah even shared the flight home, per The Inquisitr.

Kailyn may not frequently make headlines on account of her beauty, but fans would likely agree that this blonde comes underrated. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.