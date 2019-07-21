Mackenzie McKee Will Reportedly Expose Marital Drama With Husband Josh On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 10

Mackenzie and Josh got married after starring on '16 & Pregnant' and 'Teen Mom 3.'

Mackenzie McKee and her family have just joined the cast of Teen Mom OG and fans expect to see them appear on the reality series for the very first time soon.

Years after starring on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, Mackenzie, her husband Josh, and their three kids filmed for a few episodes, which are expected to air during the latter half of Season 10 and feature the ups and downs of Mackenzie and Josh’s marriage, as well as Mackenzie’s mom’s battle with cancer.

“Mackenzie’s scenes will be an update on her crazy life,” an insider told Radar Online on July 19. “Viewers will find out what’s going on with her marriage to Josh and how they’re working through their ugly past. It will follow them getting along and figuring things out.”

In January 2017, during an interview with Radar Online, Mackenzie admitted to having an inappropriate texting relationship with another man but insisted that she never actually flirted with the man, nor did she have an affair with him.

Mackenzie’s comments were made after Josh took to social media and accused his wife of cheating before moving out of the home they shared.

“I don’t know what Josh is going to do,” she explained during the interview. “He said he is going to divorce me several times. I hope he can calm down and talk to me.”

According to Mackenzie, her marriage to Josh began to experience hardships after the birth of their youngest child, son Broncs. As she explained, she experienced postpartum depression after the child’s birth after Broncs spent weeks in the NICU after his arrival.

Loading...

As for Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, she is currently battling stage IV lung cancer and for months, Mackenzie has been sharing tons of updates in regard to her mom’s health on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

While the latest sneak peek at the remaining episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 didn’t show much, the Radar Online insider said fans will be seeing Josh rodeoing and will likely feature Mackenzie speaking about her career as the owner of her fitness business, Body By Mac.

Mackenzie will “appear in a few episodes towards the end of the season,” a source told the outlet in a prior report, adding that for now, she’s in a “trial period” to determine if she will “continue as an original girl.”

Teen Mom OG Season 10 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.