Taylor Swift’s Fans Mad At Kamala Harris After Democratic Hopeful Attends Fundraiser Hosted By Scooter Braun

Kamala Harris is learning the hard way — you don’t want Taylor Swift’s fans mad at you.

The 2020 Democratic hopeful is facing a major backlash online after she attended a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles hosted by Scooter Braun, the music executive who earned the ire of Taylor’s fans after buying the master copies to her music. As The Daily Mail reported, the Brentwood fundraiser drew a number of big names in the music industry connected to Braun, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Taylor’s other former feud-mate, Katy Perry.

The gathering took place at Braun’s $20 million compound, an event meant to fill the coffers of the fast-rising Democratic candidate and California Senator.

Taylor Swift had lashed out at Braun after the surprise announcement that he had purchased Big Machine Label Group for $300 million, giving him the rights to all of Taylor’s early music. Swift called Braun a “incessant, manipulative bully” for turning Kim Kardashian against Taylor in an attack that Taylor said almost sunk her career. Braun represents Kim’s husband, Kanye West, and stirred the pot during the very public attacks from Kim and Kanye toward Taylor.

Amid the ongoing feud, there have been some back-and-forth allegations between Taylor and Scooter’s camp and no clear end in sight. It was this situation that prompted Taylor’s fans to lash out against Kamala Harris for jumping into Scooter’s circle in order to help her campaign. As The Daily Mail noted, some of Taylor’s followers told Harris they can no longer supporter her.

‘”I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no long hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate,” one fan wrote online.

Others lashed out at Kamala Harris for associating with Scooter Braun, regardless of the feud with Taylor Swift. As Business Insider noted, some pointed out that Scooter has been accused of misogyny.

“If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account just like Kamala used a man to advance her career,” one person wrote in response to Scooter’s tweet about the event.

Kamala Harris may need all the help she can get. The California Senator is trying to pull off an upset of frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and has seen a big surge in the polls since her performance in the first Democratic debate.