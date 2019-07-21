Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, Leaves Little To Be Desired In Scandalous & Low-Plunging Dress

At 49-years-old, Catherine Zeta-Jones is still at the top of her game.

The actress is currently vacationing in Capri, Italy with husband Michael Douglas, where they were spotted at Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s 60th birthday bash, which had a Great Gatsby theme. Photos that were published by The Daily Mail show the famous couple walking to the event in style. In the images, Catherine looks nothing short of amazing in an all-black ensemble.

The actress showed off her svelte figure in a tight fitting, black, halter-neck dress that left little to be desired with the top of the NSFW outfit plunging low into her chest and offering onlookers generous amounts of cleavage. The bombshell also sported a multi-colored necklace for the sexy look, that also plunged well into her bare chest. Her toned arms were also on display in the shots and she accessorized the look with a pair of dangly earrings, a white purse with frills, and a pair of black sandals.

The Oscar winner also donned a face full of makeup for the occasion and wore her long, dark locks parted in the middle and then slicked back in a low ponytail. And Douglas also dressed the part of a man from the 1920, sporting an all-white suit with a light pink colored shirt and tie underneath. He completed his nearly all-white look with a pair of white shoes.

The shindig took place at Villa Lysis and it looked to be a fun-filled and ritzy event. And while Catherine is wildly popular in her own right, her gorgeous daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, seems to be following in her footsteps. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Zeta-Jones snapped a stunning photo of the 16-year-old modeling and shared it with her army of Instagram followers.

In the gorgeous shot, the high-schooler leans back against a vintage red Volkswagen Beetle and shows off her long stems in a tight black dress. Carys runs her hands through her long locks while matching with the Volkswagen’s vibrant color in a red polka-dotted headband. To complete her look, the black-haired beauty keeps it casual in a pair of white sneakers. Catherine did not reveal where the photo was snapped but it definitely looks as though it could be a magazine spread.

The post earned Zeta-Jones a ton of attention with over 16,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. For fans who want to keep up to date with Catherine and all of her stunning photos, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.