‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Stuns In Rare No-Makeup Selfie: ‘I Feel Dead, I Need A Filter For This Face Right Now’

Selfies from Leah Messer are rare. The Teen Mom 2 star might update her social media with sweet snaps of herself and her daughters, but actual close-ups of the 27-year-old’s face aren’t a regular deal.

Earlier today, Leah took to her Instagram stories. The mother of three appeared fresh-faced and makeup-free. The MTV star was sending her fans all the natural beauty in the world as she spoke right into the camera, admitted to exhaustion.

As fans will know, Leah just returned from a lengthy Hawaiian vacation. Leah let her followers know that the trip had come to an end via an Instagram story snap of her daughter, Adalynn, on the plane home, per The Inquisitr.

Leah’s video showed this mom looking remarkably bright-eyed for someone confessing to being tired.

“I feel dead,” Leah said.

Leah also mentioned wanting to use some form of editing to make herself appear glossier.

“I need a filter for this face right now,” she added.

While Leah did add heart-eye emoji edits to her video, she opted out of using filters to enhance herself on the beauty front. Clearly, this reality face doesn’t need the various tools available. Leah also admitted to having spent a long time de-stressing in her bathtub following the journey home.

Leah’s video came with a mention of another Teen Mom 2 face. Leah mentioned co-star Kailyn Lowry via text at the bottom of her video.

“Let’s see what you look like @kailynlowry,” she wrote.

Teen Mom co-stars may have the reputation for feuding, but there’s no beef between Messer and Lowry. In fact, Leah made her Hawaii vacation a joint one with her co-star.

Both moms brought along their kids for some downtime, fun in the sun and ocean splashing. An adorable snap of Kailyn’s three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux with Leah’s daughters Adalynn, Aliannah and Aleeah was posted to Leah’s Instagram six days ago.

Leah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. This teen became somewhat of a household name overnight as she battled the discovery that she was expecting twins. Leah became a core cast member of Teen Mom 2 alongside Lowry and other famous faces, including Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska.

The franchise is largely founded on the original cast members from 16 and Pregnant, although some high-profile faces have left the series.

Earlier this year, Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 following allegations that husband David Eason had shot and killed the family dog.

Over on Teen Mom OG, 28-year-old Farrah Abraham has also ended her dealings with the franchise, per Cosmopolitan.

