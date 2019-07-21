Will Denise Richards Return To Bravo TV For ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 10?

Denise Richards first joined the cast in 2018.

Denise Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in a full-time role in 2018 for Season 9. As the season comes to an end, fans are wondering if the actress and mother of three will return to Bravo TV for the series’ upcoming 10th season.

Although Richards has not yet officially confirmed her plans for Season 10, Richards had tons of fun participating in Season 9 and sharing her life with the many viewers of the long-running show. That said, when it comes to casting, Bravo TV hasn’t made any official offers for Season 10 quite yet, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Those talks haven’t happened with any of the ladies,” the magazine’s insider explained.

As for the thoughts of Richards, the source said she “would absolutely sign up for another season” if asked.

“The fans really responded to Denise with positivity and love on social media” throughout the ninth season, the insider noted.

Richards officially joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 9 in August of last year. At the time, she told Us Weekly in a statement that she was excited to join the cast, and that she was a huge fan of the series. She also said that she was looking forward to the time she was set to spend with the many women of the show.

Richards stayed out of the majority of the drama, at least at the season’s start. However, as the show continued, she became more vocal about her opinions about what was going on with the other women.

In fact, she recently called out Camille Grammer in front of their co-stars for taking aim at Dorit Kemsley’s finances and questioning how she was able to afford her expensive clothing.

Loading...

“I didn’t understand why she was coming at Dorit. What did her finances have to do with them mentioning her wedding?” Richards asked during an appearance on comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, earlier this month.

According to Richards, the comment was not only inappropriate but completely out of left field, which is why she couldn’t understand why Grammer would bring up such a controversial topic.

Richards and Grammer also butted heads at the reunion special for Season 9 over their high profile divorces. Richards seemingly took aim at Grammer during a cast confessional by saying that she wasn’t “greedy” when it came to her split from Charlie Sheen.

The second installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airs this Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.