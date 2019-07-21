Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why She Didn’t Feel The Need To Attend The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump is opening up about her decision to pass on filming the special.

Lisa Vanderpump may have been a hot topic throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but when it came to there Season 9 reunion, she opted out of the taping, choosing to instead quit the show before her co-stars were scheduled to reunite.

During an interview with Extra TV at the Project Angel Food event in Los Angeles, Vanderpump opened up about her decision to skip the taping.

“Well, I said what I had to say in the body of the show many times and they kept saying, ‘Well, we don’t believe you.’ So how many times can you swear on your children’s life?” she wondered.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley by the majority of her co-stars, even though she denied having anything to do with it. Then, when Kyle Richards confronted her about the story, which accused Kemsley of abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump swore on her children’s lives that she was not the one who gave the story to Radar Online.

A short time later, Vanderpump took and passed a lie detector test. Still her co-stars didn’t believe she was completely innocent.

“What was the point of me being there, you know?” Vanderpump asked as she looked back.

In addition to feeling that an appearance at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion would have been pointless, because her co-stars had already made up their minds that she was lying about the Radar Online story, Vanderpump said she wasn’t in the best place emotionally ahead of production.

“I kind of wasn’t as strong this year as I was in prior years when I sat there and been hammered in other seasons when the whole cast went against me,” she explained. “I just thought I left halfway through the show and I have to focus on the greater good and the positive things in my life rather than this.”

As fans well know, Vanderpump lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide in April of last year and her mother, Jean Vanderpump, last month. So, when it comes to her time, she doesn’t want to spend energy on anything that takes away her peace and happiness.

Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airs Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.