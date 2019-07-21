Kara Del Toro’s Cleavage On Full Display In Low-Cut Minidress While Playing Pool

Kara Del Toro was spotted earlier today on Instagram in a set of three new photos for which she wore an eye-catching minidress that had fans talking.

The post was a collage of three photos showing the model striking several poses while playing pool. She sported a low-cut minidress with front lace accents and thick straps. Kara wore her hair slicked back in a long ponytail, as she accessorized with tiered, circular earrings. Her makeup included a glossy lip and heavy eyeliner on her lower lids.

In one photo in particular, Del Toro flaunted her assets as she was photographed leaning over slightly over the pool table. She held the queue in her hands and appeared to be lining up a shot. The pool table was white with red velvet lining, and a large mirror was spotted behind her. In addition, a giant mask with horns and ears was also visible in one of the photos.

And while Kara’s social media posts often show her in bikinis, she shared another post a few days ago of herself in a sheer dress. The first photo of the set was taken as she lounged on top of a bed, and it was possible to see that the dress featured huge cutouts on the sides.

This left her exposed. A high neckline and long sleeves that could have been conservative had they not been sheer. Bird designs were on the front, which helped to censor her chest, while smaller designs on the arms added an interesting embellishment. Kara also sported black high heels, and accessorized with a sparkling gold clutch that lay by her feet.

The second photo of the set showed Del Toro in the same bedroom. This time, she stood up. She placed her left foot on top of the bed, and stuck out her booty as she placed her left hand on her thigh. Her hair fell down around her right eye, partially obscuring her face. Her many fans raved about Kara’s look in the comments.

“Yeah that is an amazing dress, on a stunning model, your effort is showing. And we’re happy for it,” observed a fan.

“That dress may be black but it is white hott,” noted another, while another male follower simply said, “Kara you look fantastic in your pretty dress.”

Loading...

Another fan went on to rave about Kara.

“You are AMAZING, the most beautiful woman of the Planet and your body is “The Body”…no words for describe your body,” that follower said.