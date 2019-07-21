Jordyn Woods Flaunts Reported 50-Pound Weight Loss In Tight Panties & Crop Top, Instagram Blown Away

Jordyn Woods is looking sensational right now. The model and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend reportedly lost 50 pounds, per The Daily Mail.

Jordyn’s Saturday Instagram update seemed to be yet another reminder of how fit and fabulous she is looking. The 21-year-old’s post came as a selfie. Jordyn appeared to be in her bathroom as she snapped herself from the waist-up amid a background of sleek tiles and chrome fixtures. The photo showed Jordyn flaunting her sizzling body in nothing but a tiny white crop top with pops of color from tight yellow panties that were just about visible.

Jordyn appeared to have made this update low-key. While recent Instagram posts from the star have seen her rocking floor-length gowns and jewel-embossed swimwear with daring necklines, this snap seemed to be sending the platform Jordyn at her most natural. The SECNDNTURE founder appeared relatively makeup-free with her natural curls falling loose around her shoulders.

A simple caption from Jordyn suggested that the post might be temporary. The words may also have been a joke regarding the star’s recently-deleted tweet. Jordyn made headlines for taking to Twitter with a relationship-centric post before swiftly deleting it, The Inquisitr reported last week,

It looks like Jordyn and her ab-flashing selfie have blown her Instagram away. Fan comments praising the model have been filling the comments section ever since Jordyn posted the image.

“BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t delete,” another begged.

“You are so cute” was another comment.

Jordyn’s life seems particularly fitness-centric at the moment. The model frequently updates her Instagram from the gym.

Also indicative of Jordyn’s dedication to keeping in shape, her Instagram stories have been showing the brunette’s sweat sessions.

It also appears that Jordyn has put her love of the active lifestyle directly into her entrepreneurial ventures. Jordyn’s SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line is all about designing apparel for fitness.

Jordyn referenced how training has helped her find inner peace amid personal difficulties while speaking to Fashionista about creating the brand.

“At the end of last year, I went through a lot of different things and I lost my dad; working out became my therapy and through working out I realized that there was a huge demand for quality activewear that wasn’t going to break the bank. I wanted to create an activewear line and then you put things out into the universe.”

Fans would likely agree that Jordyn looks nothing short of incredible these days. See more of Jordyn by following her Instagram.