WWE News: Update On Company’s Plans For Kofi Kingston At ‘SummerSlam’

WWE is planning some major announcements on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, but the most highly anticipated one pertains to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship opponent for SummerSlam.

The champ doesn’t have an opponent scheduled for the big show at the time of this writing. However, instead of waiting around for someone to make a match for him, he’ll instead issue his own challenge to one — or more — superstars.

Elias and Samoa Joe have made already their title ambitions known to the New Day member. That said, Randy Orton — who returned to action on SmackDown Live‘s last episode and pinned Kingston in a six-man tag team match — also has his eye on the prize.

Prior to the tag team match, Orton announced his plan to challenge the the current title-holder, which has made for an interesting set-up and brought an air of unpredictability going into this week’s episode. Orton’s a multi-time WWE champion, so his involvement in a title match will certainly add some real stakes to proceedings.

Since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston has been a fighting champion who’s been determined on bringing honor and prestige back to the championship.

He’s already defeated Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds, and Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules to bring his title reign to over 100 days.

@TrueKofi isn’t waiting. This Tuesday on #SDLive, the #WWEChampion will issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/vSmOxoqX3K — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019

Of course, before he even thinks about SummerSlam, he must focus on defending his title in a triple threat match at the upcoming WWE Network Special, Smackville. There’s no way that WWE would have their current champ lose the belt at a televised house show, but by focusing on Kingston’s title plans for SummerSlam prior to the event, it’s more or less confirmed that he’ll be the champion going into the August 19 pay-per-view.

In addition to the Kingston segment, Shane McMahon will be addressing Kevin Owens after taking Stunners from the recently-turned babyface in the space of just two weeks. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Owens is rumored to be used as the catalyst to write McMahon off of television, Perhaps they’ll announce a match between the pair for SummerSlam on this week’s episode of the blue brand.

Finally, Bayley’s SummerSlam opponent, Ember Moon, will face Charlotte Flair. While a win for Moon against the former champ would help her gain some momentum, it’s more than likely that this match will lead to Flair being inserted into the title picture.