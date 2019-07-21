Donald Trump Again Demands An Apology From The Democratic Congresswomen He Attacked Last Weekend

'I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,' he said.

Donald Trump demanded an apology on Sunday from the four Democratic Congresswomen whom he last week told to go back to their “broken and crime-infested countries,” Yahoo News reports. It was the second time in a week that he demanded an apology from them.

Last weekend, Donald Trump tweeted that four freshman Democrat Congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — should go back to their “broken” and “crime-infested” countries. Of the four, only one, Omar, was not born in the United States.

The series of tweets has been widely condemned as racist, from the women themselves, to most Democrats and Democratic pundits, and even to a handful of Republicans. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives even passed a resolution condemning the tweets, a largely ceremonial move that has no real legal consequences.

Trump, for his part, has refused to back down from those tweets, and indeed, on Sunday, he demanded that those women should apologize.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said,” he tweeted.

As Yahoo News reported at the time, back in February and March, Omar has made comments that some have taken as anti-Israel. For example, she criticized the influence that Israel has in American foreign policy, and she mentioned that Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was “facing indictments for bribery and other crimes in three separate public corruption affairs.”

I see 4 talented women that overcame adversity, challenge the system, making a difference, handling themselves with class & respect against hate speech. If this is what the NEW Democratic Party looks like… If this is what the future looks like… I’m all in for the #squad pic.twitter.com/zhRuhlbJbu — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) July 17, 2019

It’s the second time Trump has demanded an apology from those women in the wake of his tweets. Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Trump tweeted that the people of America, and of Israel, were owed apologies for things those women have said and/or done.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!” he wrote.

The reference to “foul language” appears to have been in response to Rashida Tlaib, who said in early May that Congress should “impeach the motherf**ker,” referring to Trump.

Meanwhile, the four Congresswomen that Trump was referring to have gone on to become known as “The Squad,” and they represent a wing of the Democratic Party that become something of a thorn in the side of none other than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as The New Yorker reports.