‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown And Wife Raquell Rose Expecting First Child, Fans Gush Over Announcement

Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose are expecting their first child, and fans are gushing over the chance to meet the newest addition to the Alaskan Bush People family.

After weeks of speculation, the couple confirmed in a statement to People that they were expecting their first child in November after tying the knot back in January.

“God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall,” Raquell and Gabe said in their statement announcing the pregnancy.

The family was very excited as well.

“Gabe and Raquell are both adventurous, kind souls and I know they will be amazing parents,” Gabe’s younger sister, Rain, said in her own statement.

The announcement drew a big reaction from Alaskan Bush People fans. Many took to Gabe’s Instagram page to give their best wishes and blessings on the upcoming addition to their family.

“CONGRATULATIONS???? What a surprise Today. So wonderful News,” one person wrote. “I wish you all the best!!!”

The baby comes after a time of turmoil for the Brown family in recent months. Family matriarch Ami Brown was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer, one that gave her just a 3 percent chance of survival. Ami was somehow able to overcome the long odds and has since gone into remission.

The recovery was so miraculous that some online trolls speculated that the cancer diagnosis may have been faked in order to stir up drama for the show. But Ami’s doctors at UCLA Medical Center cleared up the record, releasing a statement to People magazine confirming that Ami was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017 and then underwent a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. The statement noted that Ami responded well to the treatment and was able to go into remission.

#AlaskanBushPeople Star Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose 'So Thrilled' to Be Expecting First Childhttps://t.co/R2uJrjGad0 pic.twitter.com/rWPoSQhr85 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 21, 2019

Loading...

There was some other family drama as well. Earlier this year, Ami reconciled with estranged son Matt after he posted a heartfelt message to his mom on social media. Radar Online reported that the strained relationship between Matt and his family took a big step forward.

“After Matt made the video, his family made sure that she was able to see it and she did. In fact, she broke down crying when she saw her son’s lovely message,” a source told the outlet.

Those who want to see more on Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose as they prepare for their new addition to the family can check out Alaskan Bush People when it returns on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.