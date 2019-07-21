‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 22: Victor Makes A Life-Changing Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 22 through 26 brings a life-changing decision for Victor, court for Nick and Adam, a day of reckoning for Chelsea and a reality check for Summer. Plus, Lauren works to figure out what’s going on with Michael, and she believes Kevin is the key.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) go on a romantic getaway, according to SheKnows Soaps. They enjoy some time together, and Victor tells Nikki he no longer wants to live a life filled with forgetfulness. Nikki urges her husband to continue fighting because she cannot imagine a life without him. Later in the week Victoria (Amelia Heinle) steps up, and makes sure Newman Enterprises and the rest of her family are running smoothly. Ultimately, though, Victor handles unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) questions Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) explanation for why he suddenly dropped Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a client doesn’t sit right with her and Lauren believes that Kevin knows what’s going on. She thinks that Michael and Kevin are working on something together, and Lauren won’t give up until she finds out what is going on. Things get even crazier when Michael follows through on a threat. Lauren is right to be concerned about her husband.

Despite Michael stepping down as Nick’s counsel, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick head to court over Christian’s custody. Nick represents himself because he does not want to give Adam any more time to dig up ammunition against him. Unfortunately for Nick, his charade from last year comes to light. Adam ends up with the video of Nick pretending to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to terrorize Victor. When the judge sees that, he is unconvinced that Nick is automatically the best choice for Christian.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) clashes with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The last time Chelsea saw Sharon, she hit her over the head and left town. Now it is time to face the music. Sharon calls out Chelsea for returning to the scene of the crime, and things are awkward between these two women.

Things get even dicier for Sharon when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants answers about her bond with Adam. Adam asks Sharon to be Christian’s guardian, and Sharon helping her ex doesn’t sit well with Rey, according to The Inquisitr.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) sees a different side of Theo (Tyler Johnson), and it may not be his most flattering side. Last week, Kyle (Michael Mealor) warned Summer about Theo, but she blew him off, and now she may end up paying the price for not listening to Kyle’s warning.

Although she has questions about Kyle’s past, Lola (Sasha Calle) loses her patience with Celeste (Eva LaRue). Her mom swept into Genoa City to help plan Lola and Kyle’s wedding, but Lola is fed up with her mom’s interference, especially after learning that Celeste is seeing her dad again. That may end up being the last straw for Lola.

When he returns from Paris, Jack (Peter Bergman) has unexpected news that could end up changing the Abbott family forever. His and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) help gains Jack some clarity, and now he is ready to move forward and enjoy life.

Finally, things heat up between Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nate (Sean Dominic) as their relationship grows deeper.