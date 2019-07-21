Khloe Kardashian’s ‘MJ’ Video Sparks Outrage: Fans Pitying The Family’s Kids Predict Future Therapy

Khloe Kardashian appears to have caused a stir. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share some celebratory footage, because as The Daily Mail reports, the 35-year-old’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell will soon turn 85. The family got together yesterday for an early birthday bash in honor of MJ’s special day.

Khloe’s footage showed a glitzy spread and plenty of the family’s kids running around. Included in the video were Kim Kardashian’s daughters, North and Chicago, plus Khloe’s own daughter, True.

The Daily Mail‘s viewers appear to be having angry thoughts regarding this family’s decisions to broadcast their children to the world. As fans will know, the Kardashian-Jenner children feature heavily on the family’s E! show alongside regularly popping up on the stars’ social media.

The newspaper’s most upvoted comment came with over 418 users agreeing.

“I feel sorry for the KJ kids. They might grow up with a lot of money etc. but they have zero privacy and everything they do and say is shared on the Internet because their mothers like to use them for PR.”

“It’s only a matter of time before these children are socially ruined by their parents..” proved similarly popular with over 330 users upvoting the comment.

This family’s mothers are frequently slammed for the extent to which they show their family lives. Likewise, for the way in which they do it. While Kardashian-Jenner family snaps are mostly well-received by fans, popularity isn’t guaranteed. Earlier this year, The Mirror reported 38-year-old Kim falling under fire for posting a picture of North West in a snakeskin top and a pair of Carolina Lemke shades. Many users felt that North, aged 5 at the time, was looking too adult.

The family likewise receives backlash for appearing to involve their offspring in promotional content. North’s Carolina Lemke shades photo was released at the same time as Kim’s own promotion of her collaboration with the brand. Khloe Kardashian has featured daughter True in promotional material for her Good American line. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi appeared in a promo video for the 21-year-old’s beauty brand Kylie Skin.

“These poor kids every breathing minute is a performance for instagram,” one user wrote in response to Khloe’s recent video.

The sentiment seemed agreed on by an upvoted response.

“The k-herd k-spawn were deliberately created purely for promotion & endorsement of products,” the user said.

“These poor kids are going to need their inheritance for life long therapy” was another comment.

Fortunately for Khloe, not all comments proved slamming. While a significant number of users appeared to pity the Kardashian-Jenner children, not all gave the Good American founder’s video the thumbs-down.