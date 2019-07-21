Ashley Graham Savors Homemade Cannoli In Cute Video & Instagram Can’t Deal

Ashley Graham treated her massive Instagram following to an adorable video on Saturday. Currently on vacation on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took the time to check in with her fans and to share a bit of her holiday experience.

Reporting from the idyllic island of Sicily, in the south of Italy, the curvaceous model posted some footage of herself enjoying a delicious bite of cannoli, a staple of Sicilian cuisine. Filmed as she sat around the dinner table in the joyous company of friends, Ashley showcased the famous Italian pastry, mentioning that it was homemade.

“Tonight, we’re having homemade cannolis,” Ashley said in a burst of joy and excitement.

As laughter broke out in the background, the curvy beauty detailed that the yummy dish had been made with fresh goat cheese.

“This is actually from a nursing goat,” she noted.

Fully embracing the Italian lifestyle, accent included, she then proceeded to fill up an empty cannoli shell with the creamy goodness. As she gracefully held the pastry in hand, Ashley demonstrated some serious skill and effortlessly lathered up the cannoli with cheese by making use of a spoon. A golden platter full of empty cannoli shells revealed that the boisterous party was preparing for a plentiful dinner.

“This is what Italy […] is offering me tonight and I’m giving you a little taste.”

Ashley looked positively enchanting in the cute video. The 31-year-old stunner wore a chic white shirt half-unbuttoned and pulled down over her shoulders to expose her generous décolletage.

The dark-haired beauty got flirty with the camera, flashing the straps of her black bra through the open shirt and even showing a bit of subtle cleavage in the revealing attire. A collection of shiny gold necklaces sparkling around her neck drew even further attention to her buxom curves, which teased the eye through the loose-fitting garment.

As she was filmed sitting down, the footage didn’t reveal what Ashley was wearing below the waist. The adorable clip did, however, show that the stunning model sported a fresh-faced, makeup-free look that truly let her natural beauty shine. She added extra glitz to her outfit with several small hoop and stud earrings and pulled back her raven tresses into a casual, low ponytail.

Needless to say, Ashley completely won over Instagram’s heart with her candid video. Showing her playful side, she took a bite out of the cannoli and let out a small moan of pleasure. She then signed off with a very grateful, “Grazie mille!” right before she licked the creamy cheese off of the corner of her mouth.

The adorable clip immediately became a crowd favorite, racking up more than 1 million views. In addition, over 1,000 people dropped by the comments section to leave Ashley sweet messages of appreciation.

While some couldn’t help gushing over her beauty, branding the plus-size model as “divine,” others complimented her spotless and deliberately funny Italian accent.

“Wow your accent is so authentic,” said one person, ending their post with a grinning squinting face emoji.

“The ‘okai’ is so accurate I love,” remarked another.

Comments about the appetizing homemade cannoli also poured in.

“Looks deeeelicious! Enjoy!” read one message, trailed by three rose emoji.

“Omg my favorite. So good,” wrote a fourth person, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

One of Ashley’s fans even had a brief exchange with the bubbly model on the topic.

“i would wind up eating that whole tray of cannoli,” quipped the Instagram user.

Ashley didn’t hesitate to reply.

“we actually had to Bc [sic] of the freshness it goes bad in 24hrs [sic]. So you know breakfast was lit too,” she said, adding a cheeky tongue emoji to her post.