Rihanna Announces The Performers Guests Can Expect To See At Her Upcoming Diamond Ball

Rihanna is bringing back her philanthropic Diamond Ball and, once again, her guests can expect to see a plethora of star-studded names at the event.

The multi-hyphenated star has been hosting the charitable gala for five years now, according to Essence.

The event is set to take place on September 12 and will be hosted by Seth Myers. Pharrell has been slated to perform at the event as indicated by information Rihanna posted on her Instagram page on Friday, July 19.

The “Work” singer hasn’t yet announced where the ball will be held, but it has historically been in New York, Billboard reported. The Cipriani Wall Street was the scene for the event for the past two years of the ball’s inception. However, no matter where the gala is held, DJ Khaled will reportedly perform during the night in question.

The 2018 Diamond Ball brought in nearly $6 million at the end of the night, according to Town and Country. The proceeds went to the Clara Lionel Foundation and is set to be the charity for which the 2019 ball will be held. In 2012, Rihanna created the foundation in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The mission of the foundation is to promote health, education, arts, and culture on a global scale.

“One of the greatest benefits of my job was being able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of my grandparents,” she said in a statement to ESSENCE before the first ball in 2014. “There is truly nothing I’m more proud of — and we’ve just gotten started.”

The Diamond Ball is one of the many ventures Rihanna has tapped into since seemingly taking a break from music. The songstress’ fan base, who she affectionately refers to as her “Navy,” is anticipating Rihanna’s ninth studio album, which has been nicknamed R9. While Rihanna did confirm that the album will have a Reggae theme, she has yet to disclose when her fans can expect to hear the actual album, per Billboard.

Rihanna has been poking fun at her fans until the album actually drops, The Inquisitr previously shared.

Rihanna recently posted a scene from Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta on her Instagram page.

In the clip, LHH cast member Karlie Redd said that “it was all a lie” during an argument with another cast member. The beauty mogul compared the clip to how her audience feels about her promise to have new music by the end of the year and the doesn’t deliver.