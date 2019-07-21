How Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Key To Granting The Queen’s Final Wishes

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is dealing with a constant barrage of negative coverage in the British press. However, it turns out that an expert believes that the duchess is the one who can help Queen Elizabeth fulfill her last wishes for the monarchy, detailed Express. Tim Ewart, former royal editor for ITV News, noted the following.

“I think what Harry and Meghan have done is appeal very greatly to a younger generation which is what the Queen wanted. The reality for the monarchy is that when the Queen dies, one of the reasons for the monarchy’s popularity will be gone,” he noted.

The addition of Meghan into the British royal family has appeared to be a new page in their history books, as Markle became the first American actress to join the family. Thanks to her popularity, coupled with Prince Harry’s, the two have indeed amassed their own fan base.

“A large part of the popularity of the monarchy is based on the popularity of the Queen. Will that transfer to her son? Open question, we don’t know, but there are suggestions that he’s not as popular as she is,” added Ewart.

It’s hard to say for sure who’s more popular or not, but it sounds like Tim is of the opinion that Prince William won’t have the same allure as the queen does. But he did fail to mention Kate Middleton, who has her own fan base that is quite strong and numerous.

That’s not to mention that Meghan’s American citizenship has drawn a new crowd of fans to the British monarchy, with many Americans taking interest for the first time.

Markle’s popularity seems hard to argue, especially with the introduction of her and Harry’s first baby causing quite the stir. Meanwhile, the royal couple appears to be looking for more privacy than Kate or William are privy to enjoy. So far, they’ve opted out of a baby photo-op hours after Archie’s birth, and conducted a private christening rather than one with paparazzi.

Loading...

Even with that being said, it’s also true that there are plenty of critics. Royal photographers and biographers have complained about Meghan and Harry’s quest for privacy. Piers Morgan, notably, is often seen on Good Morning Britain with a harsh word or two about the duchess.

But even with all that aside, if Meghan and Harry’s love story was enough to revive the monarchy in the modern age, it would seem a great accomplish on its own.