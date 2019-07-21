Katie Holmes Stuns In String Crop Top During Melting NYC Heatwave

Katie Holmes has been photographed braving the current heatwave sweeping many parts of the U.S. – as CBS News reports, the country’s blasting heat has already claimed at least six lives. The media outlet reported temperatures climbing to 94 degrees in New York City yesterday.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday showed the Dawson’s Creek actress out and about in the Big Apple with 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. Katie was snapped enjoying some retail therapy in Manhattan, but the 40-year-old wasn’t making headlines for her purchases. Katie was nothing short of wowing in her summery outfit – the brunette appeared to have chosen a wise ensemble to battle the soaring temperatures.

Katie was stylishly outfitted in a wide-legged pair of acid-washed jeans paired with a cute string-tied crop top. The black upper was flashing this mother’s trim stomach and sculpted shoulders – likewise on display was Katie’s deep golden tan. The bustier-like top sent out hints of Katie’s cleavage, but this look wasn’t channeling a raunchy vibe. The star looked cool and casual amid the city’s stifling heat – Katie also seemed prepped for any beating rays with a chic pair of shades. The Batman Begins actress accessorized her look with a modish cross-body bag in woven wickers, simple jewelry, and beige sandals with a slight heel.

Suri, meanwhile, was upping the style game in a floaty and frilly dress in yellows. Cute sneakers in pinks and whites matched Suri’s multi-colored handbag – this celebrity teen is known for having a trendy wardrobe. As the Daily Mail reports, both mother and daughter ended their outing with a cab ride.

When it comes to headline-making, Katie manages to stay front-page news for a divorce that now dates back nearly seven years – the actress split from husband Tom Cruise in August 2012. The Mission Impossible actor fathered Katie’s daughter, Suri, although this teen is mostly seen with her mother. Katie is currently in a relationship with actor Jamie Foxx.

Katie also makes headlines on account of her age-defying looks, with many fans feeling that she appears younger than her 40 years. While this starlet mostly rocks a makeup-free face, she will opt for cosmetics from time to time. Speaking to Into The Gloss last year, Katie revealed that her makeup mindset is pretty low-frills.

“I’ll do my makeup in the car sometimes. In the summertime, it’s all about putting the sunscreen on, then some mascara and maybe a light eyeshadow that’s in the same shade range as my lipstick—something really natural.”

Fans would likely agree that Katie looked stunning during her Manhattan outing yesterday.