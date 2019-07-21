Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Needs A Round,’ Louisiana Cop Said On Facebook

A police officer in Louisiana may face discipline after a Facebook post in which he appeared to suggest that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should be shot.

According to NOLA.com, Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year veteran of the police force in Gretna, Louisiana wrote a Facebook post that said “this vile idiot needs a round… and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

The threat was posted along with a news story with the headline “Ocasio-Cortez on the budget: ‘We pay soldiers too much'” — that appeared to come from a fake or satirical news site; the Congresswoman has made no such comment.

The chief of the Gretna police called the post “disturbing” when he was told about it by the news outlet.

“I will tell you this: This will not go unchecked,” Chief Arthur Lawson said, although he also said that the comment doesn’t rise to the level of an actual threat.

Snopes, earlier in the week, had debunked the veracity of the “we pay soldiers too much” quote by the Congresswoman from New York, attributing it to a “satirical” website called Taters Gonna Tate.

The incident comes amid President Donald Trump’s continuing feud with the four freshman women in Congress who have become known as “The Squad,” who include Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

That feud continued Sunday when the president tweeted once again about the four of them.

Cop says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot following Trump’s racist targeting of The Squad #AOC https://t.co/NCOifvsNZI — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 21, 2019

Loading...

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said,” the president said on Twitter. He went on to accuse the four of them of “destroying the Democrat [sic] party.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, per Bloomberg News, said last week that the president’s attacks have created a threat to the safety of her and her colleagues.

“The point is to target us,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “The president is evolving as predicted, deeper into the rhetoric of racism which involves violence.”

Back in May, the Congresswoman said on Twitter that “I’ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me.” This followed an incident when a minor league baseball team included Ocasio-Cortez in a montage of “enemies of freedom” that was shown during a game on Memorial Day.