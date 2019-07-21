Camille Grammer Boasts About Huge ‘RHOBH’ Ratings Surge: ‘I Showed Up And Brought It!’

The 'Friend' of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' takes credit for the season finale's sky-high ratings.

Camille Grammer may not have been a full-time cast member this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she headlined the show’s Season 9 finale episode, titled “Hurricane Camille,” which featured her going at it with several of the stars of the Bravo reality show at Mauricio Umansky’s Agency party. Now, Grammer is teasing that her extended cameo and RHOBH reunion appearance could be responsible for the finale’s sky-high ratings.

Grammer took to Instagram to post the ratings results for last week’s episode, which were up a whopping nine percent from the previous week’s episode. The fiery Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale scored more than 2.9 million total viewers, according to the stats posted by Grammer.

In her caption, Grammer offered congratulations to Bravo and Evolution USA, the show’s production company.

“Ladies of #rhobh I showed up and brought it!”

Grammer also included the painted fingernails emoji, which is often used to display an air of nonchalance or indifference, as well as the crying with laughter emoji at the end of her post.

Many fans agreed that Grammer is the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and predicted that ratings will continue to soar even higher. Previews for the upcoming three-part reunion show Grammer storming off the stage after a particularly heated exchange with the other Housewives.

“Show ’em how television is done,” one fan wrote of Grammer.

“The real star of the show,” chimed in another RHOBH viewer.

“Saved the season,” another added.

#RHOBH's @TheRealCamilleG has a good reason for her behavior at the end of Season 9 and at the reunion.https://t.co/MLynSeKtKC — BravoTV (@BravoTV) July 13, 2019

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously revealed that with Lisa Vanderpump a no-show at the RHOBH wrap-up, “season one shrugging Camille” showed up at the reunion in her place, according to Hollywood Life.

The first part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion featured Grammer being grilled by Cohen over co-star Denise Richards’ divorce settlement from Charlie Sheen. On her blog for Bravo, Camille said that she has no idea why Cohen asked her about Richards’ divorce settlement but admitted it put her on the defense amid her own $30 million settlement from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. Grammer also confirmed that a comment she made about working hard and not just sitting around eating bonbons was not directed at Richards and she also noted that she’s confident the Wild Things star got her fair share in her divorce from Sheen.

While Grammer took to Twitter to reveal that she “regrets” showing up for the three-part RHOBH reunion—”Hindsight is 20/20,” she wrote last month—she is now basking in the glorious ratings news. And perhaps that’s her best move yet.

A show insider previously told Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast feels she came to the reunion “just to cause drama and ratings.” The source also said Grammer is eyeing a return to a full-time spot on the Bravo reality show after appearing as a Friend of the Housewives for several seasons.

“Camille Grammer is hopeful that she can get a diamond again next year. She feels she brings a lot to the show and she views it as a serious job which is why she speaks her mind the way she does. She really wants to work and be full-time.”

Grammer is reportedly not on speaking terms with most of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, which, in addition to Denise Richards, includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi. As for whether she’s speaking to Bravo execs about a full-time role for Season 10, that remains to be seen.

The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.