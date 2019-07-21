Arianny Celeste Flaunts Tanned Booty In Mirrored Bikini Selfie

Arianny Celeste shared a series of Instagram Stories that ranged from snapshots of her daily life to selfies, and one of the latter is sure to have caught her fans’ attention. The photo showed Arianny sitting on the edge of a white, marbled sink while rocking a leopard-print bikini. The top had thin straps and a side strap accent, while the bottoms rested on her waist with a high cut. She accessorized with multiple bracelets on her left wrist, along with a necklace. Her face was mostly obscured thanks to a dark baseball hat that she wore, as she let her hair down.

While the photo would have only shown the front of her outfit, Arianny knew that there were mirrors behind her. This meant that she was able to flaunt her toned derriere at the same time, as the bikini bottoms grazed the edge of her tan line.

And tanning is seemingly on Celeste’s mind, as she mentioned it in the captions of a recent bikini selfie video. The short clip showed the UFC ring girl in a blue and yellow tie-dye bikini set, which let her flaunt her cleavage and derriere. She was spotted leaning forward to turn her video camera on, as she then straightened up an tugged at her bottoms. Arianny also flipped her hair and gave fans a look at her derriere for a moment.

The video’s been watched over 341,000 times and inspired her fans to leave a ton of comments.

“Can’t get any hotter,” declared a fan, while another added, “Wow nice for this hot weather we are having.”

“Oh lord you’re a queen baby girl,” exclaimed a follower. Another person joked about what they were doing while watching the video.

“And here I am eating cookies,” they noted.

“Beyond stunning absolutely gorgeous…God Bless,” declared another.

In addition to this photo, Arianny shared another bikini pic that showed her laying on a blue mosaic tiled floor. She sported a light pink ensemble this time, with a bandeau-style top and matching bottoms. She propped her head up with her right arm while placing her left hand on the ground. Her hair was worn down in waves, as she accessorized with drop earrings, multiple necklaces, and bracelets. As usual, her fans turned out in the comments.

Loading...

“SHEEESH how is anyone this beautiful,” wondered a fan.

“Regretting that I didn’t call you señorita when I met you in Sacramento now!” said a follower, referring to her caption.