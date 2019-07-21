Soaking-Wet Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Pool Swimsuit: ‘I Mean, Where The F*** Should I Really Even Start?’

Farrah Abraham has been rocking some swimwear. The former Teen Mom OG star updated her Instagram stories yesterday with what appeared to be a throwback snap from her recent travels to Dubai – fans familiar with this 28-year-old’s travels will know that she’s been spending a significant amount of time in the Middle East of late.

Farrah’s photo showed her reclining on a sunbed set in a swimming pool. The star had been photographed flaunting her famous curves full-length in a tiny yellow swimsuit that was barely containing her ample assets. The stylish bathing suit was inching its way towards bikini terrority, although ties linking the piece’s lower and upper parts confirmed the look as being a one-piece. Farrah appeared relaxed as she soaked up the sun with parts of her body submerged in pool waters.

The mother of one applied some text to her image.

“I MEAN WHERE THE F*** SHOULD I REALLY EVEN START?” she wrote in caps.

The curved white lounger seen in Farrah’s image matches the one shared in Farrah’s June 29 Instagram update. The sun-drenched setting (seen below) came with a geo-tag – Farrah was enjoying the perks of Dubai’s ultra-luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel. While Farrah appears to have returned to the U.S., her Instagram story suggested her to be missing the Middle Eastern destination.

Farrah’s fame may largely be due to her years on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, but the mother of one has left the television franchise. Despite no longer being a cast member, Farrah appears to be staying up-to-date with the various drama surrounding other Teen Mom stars.

Farrah has aired her thoughts regarding Teen Mom 2 face Jenelle Evans’ recent headline-making. As fans will know, Jenelle and her husband David Eason fronted media outlets earlier this year after Eason was alleged to have shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. Jenelle was fired from the franchise following the incident. Farrah spoke to OK! Magazine regarding the affair.

“I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” Farrah said.

Loading...

“I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots a dog for no reason. I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram – the Nebraska native has 2.2 million followers.