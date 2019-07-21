Priyanka Chopra’s Pink Bikini Slammed: Brutal Comments Rack Up Thousands Of Likes

Priyanka Chopra is facing some backlash over her fashion choices. The 37-year-old actress and wife to Nick Jonas was photographed enjoying a luxurious yacht outing yesterday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the Bollywood star wowing in a 50s-style pink bikini. The retro-style two-piece appeared to be channeling all things vintage; high-waisted briefs and a halterneck upper were reminiscent of the swimwear pieces donned by Hollywood starlets such as Marilyn Monroe.

Priyanka’s sensational physique was definitely on show. While the actress was owning her swimwear and flaunting everything from her killer cleavage to her shapely legs, it looks like viewers to The Daily Mail‘s photos have been giving Priyanka’s pin-up bikini the thumbs-down via somewhat brutal comments.

“That is a really ugly bikini” was the most upvoted comment with over 1,600 users agreeing.

“She is a pretty lady but, the swimsuit is awful and unflattering. The bottoms look like granny panties” was a response receiving over 1,200 upvotes.

“She’s beautiful but that is an extremely unflattering swimsuit,” another user wrote.

Their comment received over 700 upvotes. The actress did, however, herself appear to fall under fire for being photographed smoking a cigarette. Husband Nick was seen enjoying a cigar. The yacht outing also included some jet-skiing.

Priyanka Chopra slips into a pink bikini for a jet ski ride during her Miami vacation – view pics https://t.co/pFxaglfzVL — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) July 21, 2019

“What is she wearing? Pretty girl. Horrible style,” one fan also remarked.

Celebrities receiving negative feedback to their style is commonplace. Chopra mostly avoids backlash. This super-stylish and elegant beauty tends to opt out of raunchy or eye-popping outfits; while the actress will brave a daring neckline or a high-slit dress, her chic ensembles mostly top style lists for embracing classy vibes. Fortunately, not all comments to the bikini snaps were damning. The star received praise for appearing happy in her marriage. Comments pertaining to Priyanka’s swimwear did, however, manifest throughout the newspaper’s comments section.

“That bikini is not doing anything whatsoever for her,” one user wrote.

Priyanka and Nick have been making major headlines ever since they embarked on the whirlwind romance that led to their lavish 2018 wedding. The couple’s age gap is a talking point, but fans largely seem to feel that this duo is made for one another. Chopra and Jonas are known for taking to social media with public displays of affection; their wedding photos proved immensely popular.

Nick and Priyanka’s most recent headlines have centered around another famous couple, though. The pair recently joined Nick’s brother Joe Jonas in France, where Joe was celebrating a wedding ceremony with new wife Sophie Turner.

Fans wishing to see more of Priyanka should follow her Instagram.