Curvy Model Denise Bidot Flaunts ‘Chubby Booty’ In Ultra-Revealing Bikini Shots

Denise Bidot left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. On Saturday, the curvy model updated her profile with a trio of skin-baring bikini shots that offered her vast following a copious view of her shapely figure.

Known for her daring photo shoots and bubbly personality, the body-positivity advocate held nothing back as she stripped down to a tiny bikini and took a dip in an inflatable pool to pose for the triple Instagram update. Rocking a teeny green sports bra and a black Calvin Klein thong, the 33-year-old stunner gave fans an eyeful of all of her bountiful curves.

Snapped on what appeared to be the roof of her apartment building in New York City, the gorgeous plus-size model was all smiles as she showed off her curvaceous bikini body while soaking up the sun. In classic Denise Bidot style, the Latina-Arab beauty unapologetically flaunted her voluptuous frame in very revealing angles.

In a bid to share a poignant message about body positivity, Denise proudly showcased her full figure in all of its splendor and didn’t hesitate to show every bit of her curvaceous beauty. Not worried about concealing her imperfections, the stunning model – who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent – made it a point not to hide anything from the camera and basked in the golden sunrays, unapologetically being herself.

In the caption of her post, the mother-of-one advocated for “freeing up the rolls, stretch marks and chubby booties” this summer season, urging women to embrace their curves and enjoy their bodies. Her bold, eye-opening photo shoot reeled in a lot of engagement from female fans, who took to the comments section to thank Denise for the inspiring post.

Denise was in great spirits as she posed for the candid photo shoot. For the first shot, she let herself be photographed from the side, putting her strong thighs and curvaceous backside on display for the camera. The curvy model showed her playful side by posing with a pig toy. Tilting her head back, she closed her eyes and flashed a beaming smile as she clutched the toy in her hand, all the while showing off her bodacious curves.

The plus-size model followed up with a snap that gave an ample view of her back and her shapely derriere. Denise sported a fresh-faced, rosy-cheeked look and let her natural beauty shine by going makeup-free for the impromptu photo session. Her dripping-wet locks flowed down her back, drawing even further attention to her curvy frame.

The final photo in the set saw Denise lying on her back in the pool. The dark-haired beauty put her voluptuous hips and thighs front and center as she floated in the water with her eyes closed and her locks fully submerged. At the same time, the pose called attention to her buxom curves, nearly spilling out of the itty-bitty bikini top.

Unsurprisingly, Denise’s revealing post stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering nearly 30,000 likes. Flattering comments also began pouring in as soon as the photos went live.

