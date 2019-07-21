Khloe Kardashian’s ‘MJ’ Video Sparks Confusion: Freaked-Out Fans Ask Why Michael Jackson Got A Birthday Bash

When it comes to the Kardashians, knowing the family nicknames can come in handy. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars rallied together yesterday to celebrate Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell’s birthday; the mother to Kris Jenner and grandmother to the E! show’s famous sisters received an early bash ahead of her 85th birthday next week.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share footage of the family event. The 35-year-old’s video included a birthday cake, ritzy dining settings, and group snaps featuring four generations of Kardashians. The newspaper appears to have sparked some confusion, though. Its “MJ” headline referred to Mary Jo in the same manner that her family does – fans will be aware that the Kardashian-Jenners nearly always call this elderly lady MJ.

The newspaper’s comments section now sees confused individuals appearing to wonder why the Kardashians were celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday. Of course, the famous pop icon who died in 2009 was frequently referred to by his initials.

“I initially thought it was strange they were celebrating Michael Jackson’s birthday. That’s clickbait for you,” one fan wrote with over 145 users agreeing.

“I don’t understand. Why would they celebrate Michael Jackson’s Birthday” was another response.

“I thought it had to do with Michael Jackson before I clicked on the article” also saw a user confused.

While confusion over Michael Jackson didn’t dominate the newspaper’s comments section, it did prove marked. The double-takes were mentioned multiple times amid fan responses. They also managed to rack up a fair amount of upvotes.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters might best be known by their first names, but these famous ladies nearly all appear to have nicknames. Kim Kardashian is often called “Keeks” with younger sibling Khloe frequently referred to as “Koko.” Supermodel Kendall Jenner is nicknamed “Kenny,” while Kourtney Kardashian will see her name shortened to “Kourt.” The only sister whose name may be too short for a nickname is 21-year-old Kylie Jenner.

MJ features fairly heavily in the family’s E! show. Season 16 showed MJ interacting with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick as he geared up to launch his Talentless clothing line. The same season also showed Kylie and Kendall spending quality time with their grandmother. This matriarch may be a regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it looks her nickname has landed the world’s tabloid readers in a spot of confusion.

