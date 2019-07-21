‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Star Snooki Flaunts Cleavage In Mesh Top From Her Own Store

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi, better known by her nickname Snooki, has recently celebrated quite a few milestones. First of all, she expanded her family yet again, and is now a mom of three. She also opened her very own boutique, The Snooki Shop, in her home of Madison, New Jersey.

Snooki has been sharing plenty of content about her new boutique on her Instagram page, and posing in several of the pieces that are available for purchase. While not all of her 12.6 million Instagram followers can actually visit the physical boutique, she has online ordering set up so fans can get their own piece of Snooki’s style delivered right to their doors.

In a recent shot she posted, Snooki posed in an outfit that she claimed was boat-ready attire in the caption. In the look, Snooki rocked a pair of black and white patterned Palazzo pants with an elastic waist that seem easy to slip on over any pair of bikini bottoms. She made the look a little sexier by pairing the pants with a mesh top that was as revealing as any bikini top.

The top was a simple black hue, with a mesh panel in the middle and low cut style that exposed her cleavage. Though the pants were a high-waisted style, there was still a sliver of her abdomen exposed between the mesh top and the pants.

While she often has someone else take the shots she shares on Instagram, this picture was a straight up mirror selfie that Snooki took in front of a full-length mirror. Her phone was visible in the shot, and with her other hand she played with her long red and brown hair.

Her hair was pulled together in a half-up, half-down style that was majorly sassy, and Snooki appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any at all, for her boat day.

Her followers loved the shot, which received over 83,300 likes in just one day. Plenty of her fans seemed to dig Snooki’s style, and complimented the statement Palazzo pants in the comments section.

One fan called Snooki a “hot mama” while another referenced her other recent milestone and said “girl! You look amazing for just having a baby!”

Fans who have always loved Snooki’s bold style will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see which looks from The Snooki Shop she decides to share with her followers.