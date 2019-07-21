Britney Spears’ Teddy Bear Dancing In Tiny Shorts Freaks Instagram Out: Childish Behavior Has Fans Worried

Britney Spears has sparked concern. On Saturday night, the Toxic singer updated her Instagram from an unusual museum setting. Both a still image and two videos of the 37-year-old showed her amid paint and graffiti-splattered walls and floors – the star also appeared in front of a modern wall hanging bearing a cartoon motif.

Britney was photographed and filmed holding a bright teddy bear. While the still image showed the star clutching the bear and smiling for the camera, the videos gave fans more to look at. Britney was seen shaking her hips from side to side, rocking the teddy bear along with her, and appearing to be in a funky mood. The mother of two came clad in her trademark tiny shorts and summery t-shirt –the casual look was paired with metallic-effect shades and flat sandals. A big mention in Britney’s caption went to beau Sam Asghari – the singer appeared to credit her positive opinion of the pictures to the Iranian personal trainer.

Fans have been responding. While a popular reply suggested that Britney’s mother and father had “hired” Asghari to be her life partner, concerned comments were less about Britney’s relationship status and more about the somewhat childish behavior on display.

“What the build a bear is going on?” one fan wrote.

“Brit are you ok?” another asked.

Many comments appeared to be singling out the infantile setting – while celebrities updating their social media with a childhood toy or kiddie activity isn’t outside of the ordinary, something about Britney’s post had fans worried.

“She’s emotionally stunted at 14. I wish she could get some good trauma therapy,” one user wrote.

“A teddybear dance..really? I don’t find this cool, you are not 6 anymore” was a rather harsher response.

Britney’s Instagram updates have been sparking concern of late. As The Inquisitr reported last month, a video of the star posted from her closet had fans worried about her “well-being.” Spears was hospitalized in a mental health facility earlier this year, although she has since been released – Britney suffers from bipolar disorder.

“There is something wrong with her,” one fan wrote after seeing Britney’s latest update.

Despite the concern – one fan queried whether the star was “off her meds” – Britney’s post didn’t exclusively generate a worried response. Many fans found the update sweet and responded with queries about the location. Britney was also told that she is a “skinny needle” – the term used by Britney to refer to herself earlier this year has become somewhat of a phrase.

