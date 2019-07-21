‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Newly Cast Vincent Irizarry Speaks Out On Phoebe/Beth Reveal

The Bold and the Beautiful has cast one of the most well-known actors in the soap opera genre in a recurring role. Emmy-winning Vincent Irizarry has been tapped for the role of Dr. Jordan Armstrong on the CBS soap opera. However, veteran soap opera fans know that this is not the first time that this celebrated actor has played the role of a physician.

The soap star played the role of Dr. Scott Clark on Santa Barbara and Dr. David Hayward on All My Children. He is quite comfortable with a stethoscope around his neck since he has portrayed the role of a doctor on a few daytime dramas. In fact, Irizarry also confirmed, “I’m looking forward again to working with Thorsten Kaye, who I worked with on All My Children.” B&B fans know that Thorsten Kaye plays the role of Ridge Forrester.

Irizarry first rocketed to fame in the role of Brandon “Lujack” Luvanoczeck on Guiding Light. According to TV Insider, Irizarry was initially only booked for three days, but he so impressed the powers-that-be that the mini-gig turned into a contract role.

It seems as if Irizarry’s reputation precedes him and he was handpicked by Executive Producer Brad Bell. When asked how he was cast in the role, Irizarry shared the inside scoop.

“My understanding is that this was at the request of Brad Bell (executive producer/head writer). He reached out to my [representatives] and I learned that they had this role they’d like me to do.”

He also shared a little bit about Dr. Armstrong’s storyline. It seems as if one of this year’s pivotal storylines will finally be wrapping up. Dr. Armstrong will play a crucial role in the final days of the Phoebe/Beth drama.

Loading...

“It’s recurring and I can say that it has to do with the baby reveal [that Phoebe is really Beth]. I’ll be playing opposite all the main characters.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Irizarry will make his debut in the role on Monday, August 26. Therefore, it appears as if the Phoebe/Beth storyline will continue for at least another five weeks. If Irizarry has a part in revealing Phoebe’s true identity, it would mean that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be kept in the dark for a little while longer. However, Liam is already on the correct trail to finding out that his daughter is really alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.