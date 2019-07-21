Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Ava & Valentin Discuss Looking For Messages From ‘The Other Side’

Ava fills Valentin in on Sibley.

Ava Jerome will run into Valentin Cassadine on Monday’s General Hospital. These two could definitely wreak havoc on Port Charles if they would ever possibly work together but for now, their discussion will be all about “the other side.” Ava has already made contact with her daughter, Kiki, through Sibley last week. The psychic also briefly made her rounds to other unlikely citizens of PC giving them messages from people that have passed on, and Valentin was one of them.

As Ava was meeting with Sibley for the first time at the MetroCourt, Valentin was given a message from the departed Madeline Reeves, Nina’s mother. Sibley simply told him that Madeline wants him to know that he should use tweezers next time. That was meant as a warning that she knows what he did at her funeral. He plucked a piece of her hair out to use for a DNA test to fool Nina into thinking Sasha is her daughter. Now it’s all coming back to bite him. SheKnows Soaps has indicated that Valentin will have a run-in with Ava and it will get a little tense.

Valentin will be curious as to why Ava wanted to use Sibley’s services. After what the psychic previously said to him, he is worried. No one would have known what he did at Madeline’s funeral since he was alone in the room. There are so many obstacles that he needs to take care of that could possibly spill his big secret and that is one of them. He needs to make sure that nothing will come out to make anyone suspicious.

Is Ava taking her sessions with Sibley too far, West Coast? Something about her conversation with Kiki isn't sitting well with her.

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/20OQMJmxH8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 17, 2019

The one good thing that he has going for him is that Nina thinks that Sibley is a fake and no one should listen to her. Nina did hear what Sibley said to her fiance, but she dismissed it as nonsense. However, Valentin is still wondering how Sibley could have known about what he did at Madeline’s funeral.

Ava is expected to fill Valentin in on Sibley’s dealings with the afterlife. She may spill the details on her contact with Kiki, which will make Valentin a little nervous. Is Madeline really sending him messages from beyond the grave to taunt him? If he feels that Sibley is the real deal, things could get ugly.

Will Valentin try to contact Madeline through Sibley to talk to her? Keep watching General Hospital this week to see just how he handles this situation.