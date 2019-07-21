Camila Cabello Sizzling And Wet In Tiny Black Swimsuit

Pop star Camila Cabello stunned fans recently with the super spicy video for her latest single, “Señorita.” She appeared in the sizzling video alongside fellow pop star Shawn Mendes, and it seems that Cabello is feeling the sultry vibe she rocked in the video this summer.

Just two days ago, Cabello shared a sexy series of pictures of herself posing in a white tank and Daisy Dukes. Recently, she upped the ante by sharing two snaps where she’s posing soaking wet in a pool.

In the first snap, Cabello faced the edge of a pool and propped her hands on the blue tiles lining the space. The water in the pool covered a fair bit of her physique, coming up to about her ribs, but her tiny black bikini top was still visible. From the angle of the first shot, her curves aren’t fully showcased, but the black bandeau style top left plenty of skin on display.

She added to the sultry vibe by leaving her dark tresses down and wet; some strands framed her face while others clung to her skin. The overall vibe of the snap was majorly steamy.

Cabello opted to share a second snap that was even steamier, in a full frontal view. In the second snap, Cabello looked away from the camera, but her body was positioned right in front of it. Fans were able to see more details of the sexy bikini top — in addition to the ruffled arm bands that gave it a unique off the shoulder vibe, the top laced up the middle to create a sexy look.

Fans absolutely loved the shot, and the steamy pictures received nearly 2 million likes in just 8 hours. It seems that after seeing a sultrier side of the pop star in the “Senorita” video, fans are eager to see more of that inner vixen.

Her 36.3 million Instagram followers showered her with praise in the comments. One said “I’ve never looked this good in a pool” while another fan joked “y’all I think my cameras broken. My pictures never look like that.”

Another follower was on high alert about Cabello’s budding relationship with her video co-star Shawn Mendes, and noticed “Shawn already liked only 9 minutes after u posted” with other fans chiming in to clarify that Mendes pressed the like button even sooner.

Cabello also received several comments from her international fan base in their native languages.

Fans of the pop star will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see if she posts any more sultry summer selfies.