‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 22: Hope Hesitates At The Altar

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 22 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will hesitate at the altar. She will be stunned when Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) utters the word “mama” and it will unsettle the blonde. But will it be enough to stop the entire wedding?

On the day of her wedding, Hope was having some serious doubts. As Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pointed out that she should not marry Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) unless she meant it. Hope was late for her own wedding. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was quick to jibe Thomas about this fact, implying that Hope was having second thoughts about the wedding.

Hope finally appeared at the top of the staircase, and made her way down the aisle to Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March.” However, as she walked to a waiting Thomas, she flashed back to her wedding with Liam only a year ago. And instead of looking at her groom, she only had eyes for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). After all, she was marrying Thomas for the sake of the little boy. B&B fans know that she tried to temper Thomas’ expectations and told him that she may not be ready for any kind of intimacy on their wedding night or honeymoon.

SNEAK PEEK at Next Week: Hope is stunned when Phoebe interrupts her wedding vows. Liam searches for the truth upon learning that Thomas and Flo are keeping a secret. Flo is forced to cover when she reveals a fact about her past. Steffy tells Liam the story of Phoebe’s adoption. pic.twitter.com/LiYClgsAAL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 19, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will have a moment of clarity at the altar, per Highlight Hollywood. She and Phoebe share a special connection. She even sacrificed her marriage to Liam for the sake of the little girl. She wanted Phoebe to have a full-time father and was willing to offer up Liam so that the little girl could be happy.

However, when Phoebe directs her first word at Hope at the altar, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will be stunned. In fact, the words “mama” will have a visible effect on the blonde. Hope wants nothing more than to be a mother, and the fact that Phoebe is saying that to her will shake her up.

It appears as if Hope and Thomas will tie the knot in spite of Hope hesitating at the altar. Hope feels that she needs to put the children first even at her own cost. However, B&B spoilers hint that Liam may begin to unravel the mystery of Baby Beth this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.