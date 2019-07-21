Christina Milian Strikes A Sexy Pose On Her Knees In A Plunge Dress

Christina Milian gave fans a sneak peek into the new ZCRAVE collection that she collaborated on via her Instagram Stories. The photo she chose for the occasion showed her sitting down on her knees, while placing her right hand on her lips and her left hand between her legs. She closed her eyes for the shot, giving off a sultry vibe, as her face was partially obscured thanks to her hair. The dress she wore was feminine, featuring a plunge neckline that left her chest exposed. It was light pink with floral designs throughout, along with ruffle accents along the bottom of the dress, along with ruffles on the wrists.

Fans can check out the collection online, which is likely exciting for followers that enjoy Christina’s sense of fashion.

In addition to this Story, Milian shared another quick selfie video. The context was completely different than her dress photo, as she was seen completely drenched in sweat. She revealed that she had just finished running three miles. Christina wore a pink sports bra, and had her hair pulled up in a messy top bun. While she looked flushed, it also looked like she was glowing after the workout. It also looked as though she may have been wearing makeup, but considering she had just ran numerous miles, it may just be that she has good skin.

Christina keeps her fans entertained with a mixture of professional and personal photos, but her selfies seem to get a lot of positive attention. This was the case in mid-July, when she posted a photo of herself laying in bed. Milian had her hair pulled back with curls cascading down, as she gave a somewhat serious look for the camera. She sported a white tank top, and placed her head on a couple of fluffy, white pillows.

The post was geo-tagged in Paris, France. Her many followers had lots of different things to say about the photo. One fan in particular wanted to know the secrets to Christina’s good hair.

“Do you do the tooth brush thing on your baby hairs just curious?” they asked.

“Very beautiful pics.why u look so sad,” asked another follower. They weren’t the only one, either, with others asking Milian why she looked so sad. Arguably, she didn’t look terribly down, but perhaps it was just a lack of her usual smile that sent fans speculating otherwise.

“She look like ciara,” quipped another follower, while others kept things simple saying, “Beautiful as always” and “Certified beautiful.”