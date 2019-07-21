Juliana Herz Gets Busty In A Red Bikini While ‘Chasing Sunsets’

Juliana Herz shared a new bikini selfie video from Capri, Italy, and it’s caught the attention of many of her Instagram fans. The short clip showed Juliana wearing a tiny red bikini, as she played with her hair with her right hand. She then placed both of her hands to either side of her, holding onto the edge of a thin, oval pool. Behind her, you could see the ocean and a magnificent sunset about to take place. While Herz stood in the water, it was very shallow, and she accessorized simply with a pendant necklace. The video has received over 84,000 views so far. Many of her fans turned out in the comments, including a model friend.

“Heck! I think the Internet just broke!” exclaimed a fellow model, while a fan got technical and critiqued her captions.

“Lol more like chasing the camera lens. The sun is behind you. You look gorg though,” they stated. On the other hand, other fans were more straight to the point.

“Absolutely stunning are you even real,” joked a follower, while another said, “Juliana you’re so beautiful.”

Herz also shared a photo of herself sitting at a restaurant several days ago, which was less revealing than the bikini pic but still showed off her figure. The model was spotted in a forest green tank top with a structured bra-like design at the top. She wore a pendant necklace along with another chain, and smiled with her lips closed for the shot.

Juliana’s hair was also pulled back into French braids with a middle part, and placed her hands in front of her on the table. It looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup, if at all, and her cheeks looked slightly pink, likely thanks to all of the sun she’s enjoying. The model noted that she was practicing her resting “sweet” face, which prompted many of her fans to comment.

“The sweet part caught me a little off guard tbh tho,” said one fan, while another added, “Totally different you.”

On the other hand, other followers were more complimentary with their comments.

“U don’t need practice it’s perfect already,” noted a user, while another said, “You are insanely beautiful.”

“You look so happy and tan and sweet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed another follower.

And while some of her fans made comments about being caught off guard by her “sweet” face, it’s not too surprising to hear that, considering most of her photos show her with a serious or sultry expression.