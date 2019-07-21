Demi Rose Dons Sheer & Lacy Bikini

Demi Rose has been keeping her fans well updated on her daily life on social media, and recently posted a series of Instagram Stories. These revealed that she enjoyed going out with friends, all while rocking a sheer and lacy bikini top that left little to the imagination. Demi posted selfie videos of the outfit, including a clip that she took in a bathroom. The model smiled with her lips closed, and held the camera in her left hand. At one point, she panned down her body, so fans could see her entire outfit.

The bikini top she wore was light pink and sheer, with white floral lace accents. Demi wore matching bikini bottoms, but they were obscured by a metallic pink wraparound miniskirt that she wore on top. In addition, Demi sported moccasin-inspired shoes and slung a black crossbody bag over her shoulder. It had extra wide straps, which were black with white thin lines.

Prior to her selfie video, Rose shared a clip of herself enjoying a shot with a girlfriend. The video revealed that she was wearing two different gold necklaces of different lengths, while her friend wore a red bikini top. They shared a cheers and Demi was spotted lightly sipping the drink.

Rose is known for her many swimsuit pictures, along with her famous figure. Sometimes, she’ll throw something new into the mix, however. This was the case in early July, when she shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing in a doorway. She sported her usual string bikini bottoms, but paired it with a front-tie crop top with long sleeves. It was dark with white polka dots throughout, and she wore her hair down in luxurious curls. The photo received over 406,000 likes, and prompted many of her fans to leave a comment.

“Must be one of the best photo of you on IG,” gushed a fan, while another said, “This is so beautiful my queen!!”

Others had more to say about her good looks.

“Omg you look so beautiful,” commented a fan, while another seemed to be at a loss, noting, “you’re literally like i goddess i wish i looked like you ohmygod lol!!”

Loading...

On the other hand, a fan recently realized that Demi is not American, but rather, hails from the U.K.

“Just watched one of your stories and realized you have a [sic] brutish accent,” they said. Demi previously expressed interest in moving to the U.S., but appears to have put her plans on hold for now.