Valentina Fradegrada Wears Just Socks In New Insta Selfie

Valentina Fradegrada wowed her fans with her latest Instagram selfie, as she posed in nothing but socks. The model was spotted crouching by the ground, as she wore white socks with two purple stripes on the top. She propped her right knee up and sat on her left knee. Valentina took the photo with her left hand, her phone partially obscuring her face. She also placed her right hand strategically in order to censor herself somewhat.

The model wore her hair down with wispy bangs and pulled her hair behind her to leave her body exposed. Behind her was wood paneling, while the floor was black with white specks throughout. This photo has garnered over 207,000 likes so far. Fans also stopped by with their comments.

“I love that hair on you!” noted a fan, while another added, “So freakin gorgeous.”

“Whats written on your mobile’s back?” asked another follower, as they couldn’t help but be curious. Thanks to the resolution of the photo, it’s hard to see for sure. So unless Valentina was to clue us all in, it remains a bit of a mystery. Others continued to praise the model.

“Pure and beautiful,” said a user, while another commented, “Looking more and more like Monica Bellucci.”

Previously, Fradegrada shared another revealing photo that showed her posing in a barely-there thong swimsuit. Posted in mid-July, the photo was taken from a low vantage point, giving people a good look at her curves. The swimsuit had a low scoop back, along with a revealing cut on the sides. She stood with her back facing the camera diagonally and wore her hair down in waves. Valentina raised her right hand into the air and looked up into the blue sky, which had a wispy cloud formation. She wore a watch on her left wrist, which had black straps with a dark gray face.

The interesting angle of the photo, along with the emphasis on the sky, inspired some comments from her fans.

“Look at those clouds. Awesome!” noted a male, as another added, “Look at that round Swatch!”

Of course, the comments could be somewhat teasing or sarcastic, as another man pointed out the contrary.

“I don’t think any man cares about the watch you are wearing,” he suggested, following it up with a series of playful emojis.

“Omg the sky is limit,” said another, as a different fan also quipped, “I always try to touch the sky too. I usually succeed.”