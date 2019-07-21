Emily Ratajkowski Gives Fan An Eyeful Of Cleavage In New Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping her fans on their toes, especially as she teases new releases for her Inamorata Woman line. In a new photo that she cropped heavily, the model was spotted wearing a strappy bikini and a matching polka dot shirt, which she left unbuttoned. Emily opted to crop out her shoulders and face, drawing attention to the midsection of her body. This left her cleavage on full display, as she stood facing the camera, and placed her right hand by her face.

So far, the Inamorata line has released a variety of exciting new swimsuits, both bikinis and one-pieces, along with a “Body” line that consists of casual wear. Whatever she has in store next will be widely promoted on her brand’s social media, along with her own personal ones, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Emrata shared a slice of her personal life on her feed a couple of days ago. Unlike her usual posts, which feature her in a variety of swimwear or chic daywear, she shared a snapshot of a birthday gift that she received. It was a necklace with a pendant, which appeared to be encrusted with diamonds. Inside the pendant was a photo of her and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two looked super happy in the photo, as they pursed their lips. Over 189,000 people have liked the photo.

Many of Emily’s female fans responded positively to the photo, with plenty of people gushing over how “cute” it is. And although it was hard to see, eagle-eyed fans also noticed a third presence in the photo.

“Colombo is in the picture too,” said an Instagram user. And indeed, the dog could be spotted in the middle of the lovebirds.

“Too cute! Gotta keep what you love close to your heart. Good one, Sebo! Or was it from Colombo?” asked a follower jokingly.

“Soohh cute!! Yay for July birthdays!! This year I got $50 and a sun hat,” shared another female fan.

Another woman seemed to be so taken by the idea of the necklace, that she was asking others for help.

“Omg I’ve been looking for these if anyone knows where to buy it or customize it please tell me,” they asked.

Others wondered what the “S” and “R” stands for. Considering that those letters don’t seem to be in either of their initials, it’s still a mystery. Either way, it was clearly a hit, not just for Emrata, but for her followers too.