CNN Anchor Laughs At President Trump Saying He Will Not Watch Mueller Testimony: ‘He Won’t Be Able To Resist’

While speaking to reporters gathered outside the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s much-anticipated July 24 testimony.

“At some point they have to stop playing games,” Trump said of the Democrats, according to Politico.

“You know, I won’t be watching Mueller,” he added.

On Saturday, CNN anchor Brian Stelter burst out laughing while discussing the president’s statement, Mediaite reports.

After fellow host Ana Cabrera reminded Stelter that Trump said that he would not be watching Mueller’s testimony, Stelter started laughing, predicting that the president will not be able to help himself.

“I’ll wager my entire paycheck on the following prediction. Yes, President Trump will be watching the Mueller hearings,” he said.

Stelter proceeded to explain that he believes Trump will want to see Mueller “up close and in person,” because he had viewed the special counsel as an “enemy.”

“He won’t be able to resist and it will be live on Fox as well as everywhere else. And the president is going to want to see this person who he viewed as his enemy and challenger, he will want to see him up close and in person.”

The anchor then suggested that the Mueller hearing also has a symbolic importance, likening it to the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“Imagine the moon landing, only in words,” Stelter said, adding that “pictures do make an incredible difference.”

But, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, although President Trump is signaling indifference, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have already started preparing for the hearing.

Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to prove a Trump-Russia conspiracy, and the special counsel’s office refrained from accusing Trump of obstruction of justice, choosing to adhere to a longstanding Justice Department policy according to which no sitting president can be indicted.

Despite this, both Democrats and Republicans are looking to shape the narrative in their favor, with some GOP lawmakers seeking to discredit the special counsel’s office during questioning.

Loading...

CNN’s Brian Stelter Laughs At Trump Saying He Won’t Watch Robert Mueller’s Hearinghttps://t.co/LRflzBujbf — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 20, 2019

For the GOP, the objective will be to get Mueller to repeat the claim made in his report — that there is no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy — and the Democrats will look to sway public opinion in their favor.

Although Mueller’s testimony will bring the Trump-Russia saga to an end, it will likely not move the Democrats closer to impeachment. The party has backed away from such an initiative, voting this week against Texas Rep. Al Green’s impeachment articles.

Furthermore, Mueller’s testimony will occur only two days before the six-week-long summer recess, and the short time frame makes it all but impossible for the Democrats to take action.