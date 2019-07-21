Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Flaunts Her Legs In Biker Shorts

Hailie Scott may have originally found fame due to being the daughter of rap scion Eminem, but the recent college graduate is quickly becoming a social media star in her own right. The 23-year-old showed Instagram once again why she was so popular with another stunning style photo — this time including a pair of biker shorts that showed off her toned legs to their best advantage.

As the daughter of a famous rap star, millions of people had grown up listening to stories about Hailie. In fact, Metro estimates that she was mentioned in no fewer than 22 of Eminem’s songs, including “Hailie’s Song,” “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” and “My Darling.”

However, while that may have given her an initial fandom, her style shots have given her a following that has been growing at in incredible rate. Within the past month, she has gained over 200,000 followers, for a current total of over 1.6 million.

While in sunny Los Angeles, the rap princess, who uses the handle Hailie Jade, wore a pair of tight black biker shorts. Hailie wore a black t-shirt on top, keeping most of her look monochrome. However, she added a little bit of color with a grey tweed blazer that remained unbuttoned, giving her a cool and casual vibe. She accessorized the look with a silver chunky chain necklace and a cream colored crocodile skin purse. She finished off the outfit with large white sneakers and oversized sunglasses, and styled her hair in polished waves.

Within less than six hours, the post had already racked up over 36,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a purple heart for emphasis.

“Flawless,” agreed a second, using the sparkle and heart-eyes emoji.

“You the best,” concluded a third fan.

Though a majority of Hailie’s pictures on the social media website are fashion shots, she also occasionally shares photos of her dogs, exercise routine, and has even in the past shared snapshots of her boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The pair of them met while both students at Michigan State University, where he majored in Economics and she in Psychology. The two of them have been reportedly dating for over two years.

Part of Hailie’s popularity might be how down-to-earth the Instagram star seems. She is more likely to post a selfie from a café than from a private yet, and has Instagram Story Highlights of going to Nashville bars for a bachelorette instead of a stilted and staged photo opportunity.

Friends of the star echoed that she tries to live a “normal life,” per The Daily Mail.

“She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends and holidaying with Evan. She had a normal life at university and was in a sorority, she was popular and focused hard on her studies.”