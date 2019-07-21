Echoing Donald Trump, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Attacks Progressive ‘Squad’

During the opening monologue of Justice with Judge Jeanine broadcast on Saturday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro echoed President Donald Trump, launching a vicious attack at “The Squad” of four progressive congresswomen, Mediaite reports.

Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are waging a “dangerous assault on everything we hold dear,” according to Pirro.

The host described the quarter as “radical socialists,” accusing them of wanting to “punish success and destroy capitalism.”

Neither of the women has called for the punishing of success, or for the destruction of capitalism, however. All four have managed to get elected to Congress with the help of Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee which aims to move the Democratic Party left through entryism.

After slamming the quartet and describing them as radical, Pirro went on to defend President Trump, pointing out that the congresswomen had called for his impeachment.

“They call him a racist, they say he is a fascist, a corrupt and inept president and has destroyed the border with inhumane camps. That the president is a hateful, despicable human being and that he is responsible for the problems in Venezuela, their socialist dream country.”

As Vox reported, Ocasio-Cortez has described the detention centers at the border as “concentration camps.” Some have found the language offensive, but others — like historian Anna Lind-Guzik — have not.

President Trump is responsible for the problems in Venezuela, at least partially, given that his administration has openly backed what is being described as a coup, and imposed devastating sanctions on the country, according to Al Jazeera.

All four women have described Trump as a racist, which hardly comes as a surprise given that he recently told them to “go back” to their countries, despite the fact that all four of them are American citizens, and all but one were born in the United States.

Forget all this socialism nonsense, it's never going to happen here. Americans will not tolerate those who put one hand in our pocket and hold the other hand with a third finger out to us, our flag and our country.

Part 2 of my #OpeningStatement: pic.twitter.com/jYAkJDjmdI — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 21, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has attacked the congresswomen on multiple occasions, refusing to back down even after being officially condemned by the House of Representatives. Trump has in fact doubled down, accusing the progressive representatives of racism and anti-Semitism.

The president also insulted Representative Omar during one of his rallies, prompting the crowd to chant “send her back!”

Loading...

Trump vs. the Squad — voters weigh in | via @GlobeOpinion https://t.co/jvmU21WK4h — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 19, 2019

As Mediaite notes, Pirro also said during her monologue that The Squad wants to abolish ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Say goodbye to law and order, ICE will be eliminated as well as the Department of Homeland Security,” she said.

Particularly vocal in her criticism has been Ocasio-Cortez, who proposed breaking up the DHS. As Slate reported, the DHS was established in the wake of the September 11 attacks, and then-President George W. Bush initially opposed the idea.