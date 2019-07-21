Jen Harley Opens Up About Relationship With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Jen Harley, is opening up about relationships and the fact that people often forget that healthy unions require “a lot of forgiveness,” according to a report from Us Weekly.

“Most ppl don’t want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” an account called okay.qween wrote in a post shared by Harley. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isn’t perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

Harley has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Jersey Shore star for over two years. The couple began dating in the summer of 2017 and welcomed their first child together in April, 2018. Throughout their relationship, the couple has had a number of public spats, including an incident which led to Ortiz-Magro being dragged on the street while hanging outside a moving vehicle driven by the mother of his child.

After the incident, the reality star posted a photo of himself sporting a black eye along with a caption indicating that the injury was caused by Harley, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite the drama, the couple seems to be focused on repairing their relationship and they’ve made the decision to give it another shot.

“Right now things are going good,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So, right now, things are good.”

Earlier this year, Ortiz-Magro also opened up about his time spent in treatment to address his alcohol abuse and depression. He said the decision was fueled by the urge to be a better person and father, and now, Ortiz-Magro says he feels more prepared to be the best role model for his little girl. And despite the objection of his friends and castmates, he isn’t opposed to having another child with Harley because he loves being a dad.

During this week’s episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers watched as Ortiz-Magro opened up about a pregnancy scare. Jenni “JWoww” Farley noted that the couple would probably need more therapy before having another child, while Vinny Guadagnino attempted to give Ortiz-Magro tips on prevention.

“Are you serious? Bro, pull the f**k out,” Guadagnino yelled.

Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays.