Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo Of Saint West Cuddling His Brother Psalm

Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a treat recently when she uploaded a photo of her sons, Saint and Psalm West,cuddling together. In the caption of the post, the mother of four raved about how great Saint is as an older brother.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” she wrote. “He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

This isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared a photo that shows off the tender relationship between the West brothers.

Last month she shared a snap of Saint cupping his little brother’s face. In the comments, fans gushed over the photo.

“You should have more kids…. they are beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“What a precious picture,” another wrote.

Others commented about the family resemblance between Kim’s kids.

“What a beautiful family!!!” one fan commented. “North and Saint look like their Dad with a rounder face and Chicago and Psalm look like their Mama with the longer face and all have beautiful eyes!!!!!”

As Little Things recalls, Kim has previously said that Saint West is her favorite child during an episode of KUWTK and Kanye West didn’t seem to happy about it.

“I don’t think it’s good when like parents feel like, ‘This is my favorite child,'” he said.

Kim responded by revealing that when she was growing up it was clear that her mother had favorites and that the “favorite child” changed over time. She went on to add that she was Kris Jenner’s favorite child for about ten years and now Kylie holds that designation.

But it looks like Psalm is Saint’s favorite sibling, judging from the photos that Kim has posted to Instagram.

As The New York Daily News reports, Kim has previously admitted that North West didn’t get along with her baby brother when she guest hosted Live With Kelly And Ryan in 2017. She revealed that North would get jealous whenever she’d give him attention, even when Kim was breastfeeding. She’d also host girls-only tea parties with her mom which meant that both Saint and Kanye were excluded.

While this sounds like normal older sibling behavior, in an interview with People Magazine last year Kim shared that North had been pretending that her siblings don’t exist. According to Kim, North also said that she hoped for another baby brother so that Saint would leave her alone.

Loading...

Fortunately, that wish came true.