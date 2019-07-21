Halle Berry Channels Sofia From ‘John Wick 3’ In Heart-Melting Pic & Instagram Can’t Deal

Halle Berry sent fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram snap.

On Saturday, the fabulous 52-year-old actress updated her profile with an adorable photo of herself cuddling her dog in bed, and instantly melted Instagram’s heart. Snapped with her eyes closed as if to suggest that she was getting ready for sleep, Halle snuggled up to her pooch in a sweet embrace that had many of her fans exclaiming, “Aww!!!”

A testament of Halle’s love for her canine companion, the new pic sent a wave of excitement through her 5.4 million Instagram followers. People were absolutely entranced with the adorable bedtime photo – particularly since Halle appeared to be channeling her wildly popular character from the action-packed, dog-centric movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Halle offered some serious Sofia vibes in the heart-warming snap. As she cozied up to her fluffy dog, wrapping her arms around the lovable pooch and holding it close to her chest, the gorgeous actress managed to look both endearing and every bit as fierce as Sofia, as she watched over her four-legged fur baby like a protective mother.

The photo received a lot of love on Instagram, garnering more than 7,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. At the same time, comments started pouring in almost as soon as the snapshot went live, as fans couldn’t help but notice the parallel with John Wick 3‘s Sofia.

“Awww. Looks like Sofia is back! [heart emoji] #johnwick3,” one person wrote under the cute photo.

As per usual, Halle looked absolutely ravishing as she posed for the heart-melting shot. Resting comfortably under the soft covers, the ageless beauty donned a plunging black tank top that left most of her décolletage exposed. As she peacefully lounged on a couple of pillows with a tranquil expression on her beautiful face, Halle flaunted some serious cleavage in the low-cut top, flashing her gray bra from underneath the revealing garment. Her sculpted shoulders were also on display, as were her slender arms, resting on top of the fuzzy covers.

The Catwoman star wowed fans with her spectacular physique. As she cradled her dog to sleep, Halle sported a fresh-faced, makeup-free look that allowed her natural beauty to shine. A couple of sparkling silver rings on her fingers and a trendy black bracelet on her wrist completed her casual, yet elegant and seductive bedtime look.

The 52-year-old stunner pulled back her caramel-colored, highlighted tresses in a low ponytail, leaving her bangs to frame her face in an unruly fashion. Her messy, yet chic hairstyle left her long, supple neck and her ears exposed, offering a glimpse of her stylish stud earrings.

As she got ready to drift off to sleep, Halle held her adorable dog in her arms. A fuzzy pillow laying at her back mirrored the pooch’s fluffy coat.

As expected, the gorgeous photo reeled in a lot of engagement on Instagram, racking up more than 45,000 likes in addition to nearly 520 comments.

“Love it thts [sic] the best peace of mind & rest,” remarked one of Halle’s fans.

Loading...

“Yep, that the greatest feeling in the world!” commented another person.

“all that fur baby love so sweet,” read one of the many flattering messages that quickly amassed under the glorious pic.

“Omg [heart-eyes emoji] super sweet [heart emoji] my kind of Saturday also,” said another Instagram user.

Envy for Halle’s adorable dog was also presented.

“Lucky dog… literally,” noted one person.

“I wish I was that puppy,” quipped another adoring fan, adding a blowing-kiss emoji for emphasis.