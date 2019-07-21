’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith Wants ‘Half Of Everything’

Ashley Martson is now claiming her estranged husband, Jay Smith, is refusing to sign their divorce papers unless he receives half of her assets, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Smith and Martson appeared on TLC’s reality shows, 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where they shared their love story and offered a glimpse into their relationship. The couple met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and after a brief online relationship, they decided to get married and apply for the K-1 visa to move Smith to the United States.

After getting married, Martson learned that Smith had been chatting with other women via dating apps. The mother-of-two forgave her husband, but the Jamaican-born tattoo artist later cheated on her again with one of his clients. Martson eventually filed for divorce from Smith and the two have been locked in a heated battled since then. Martson has been charged for using a fire extinguisher to break Smith’s window after claiming to hear women in his apartment, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

She has also filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Smith, after claiming he broke into her home while she was on vacation with her family. Smith ended up violating the PFA and being arrested. He was later released to the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but the reports surrounding his detainment and release have been conflicting.

However, one thing has remained clear is Martson’s desire to be done with Smith and move on with her life. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Martson was asked if she’s officially divorced.

“Nope!” she responded. “Someone won’t sign.”

She went on to say that Smith “is requesting half of everything I own that’s why he won’t sign.”

Loading...

Another fan recommended Martson get a good lawyer, but it seems she has already covered her bases.

“My attorney is a savage. You should see the cease and desist letters that just went out. I’m not worried about anyone taking anything. I may have made a bad decision but I’m not stupid.”

The reality star also took the opportunity to offer her fans and followers a bit of advice. She urged them to “save everything” because “receipts don’t lie.” The mother-of-two said she’s been saying all her receipts and paperwork since the beginning of her relationship with Smith. She also suggests getting a separate and secret email account to store backups of the documents.

As for Smith, he’s currently facing the possibility of deportation but has started a GoFundMe to hire the best lawyer in order to stay in the country, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.